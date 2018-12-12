SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING With the start of the early signing period exactly a week away, we take a quick look at the remaining South Carolina targets we're tracking as Dec. 19 quickly approaches. Get $99 in FREE Gamecocks gear when you sign up for annual subscription

Kevin Noon

The contenders: South Carolina, Oregon, Oklahoma, Florida and Southern Cal. Overview: Steele, who has been committed to both Southern Cal and UCLA at various points during his recruiting process, has always been high on South Carolina and particular Travaris Robinson and Will Muschamp. He took an official visit to South Carolina earlier in the process and Muschamp and Robinson met with Steele for an in-home visit on Sunday, their final visit with the five-star prospect before he makes his decision. His recruitment is expected to go to the wire, but Florida and South Carolina appear to be the two programs with the best chance. Decision date: Jan. 5 - All-American Bowl (Steele says he's going to sign early but will ask the school he signs with not to announce his signing until he announces publicly)

The contenders: Florida (committed) and South Carolina. Overview: Hopper, a Gaffney, S.C. native, has been committed to Florida since April, but South Carolina has continued to work him to return to his home state. Hopper took an official visit to South Carolina two weekends ago and took his official visit to Florida this past weekend. Hopper said following that visit that he's "1000 percent" committed to the Gators, but can you count the home-state team completely out? We aren't. Decision date: Currently committed to Florida

The contenders: Tennessee, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Alabama Overview: A long-time Michigan commit, Gray decommitted from the Wolverines recently and has been looking at a host of SEC schools. Gray officially visited South Carolina over the weekend and the visit went well, but Tennessee has appeared to be the favorite here for some time. Gray could choose to take an official visit this weekend with Ole Miss, Texas A&M or Alabama as the three possibilities. Decision date: Dec. 19?

The contenders: Auburn (committed) and South Carolina. Overview: We frankly hadn't been tracking Sheffield since he committed to Auburn in June, but he appears back on the Gamecocks' radar after offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon conducted an in-home visit with Sheffield last week. Sheffield says he's not currently commenting on his recruitment, but the uncertainty at Auburn right now makes Sheffield a prospect worth keeping an eye on. He could be on South Carolina's campus this weekend. Decision date: Currently committed to Auburn

The contenders: South Carolina, Alabama, Penn State, Texas A&M and Oregon. Overview: Sorrells doesn't do many interviews and has been tough to read at times, but South Carolina has been a strong contender since he visited campus in the summer. Sorrells doesn't plan to sign early and will take some official visits in January. He recently told The State that South Carolina and Penn State are his only two definite official visits. Decision date: Sometime after the early signing period

The contenders: South Carolina, Penn State, Miami and Florida. Overview: Dixon took an official visit to South Carolina over the summer and was back in Columbia for an unofficial visit two weekends ago when he got another in-depth look at the program. The four-star cornerback officialed to Penn State in September and took an official visit to Miami this past weekend. Dixon will announce and sign on the first day of the early signing period. Decision date: Dec. 19

The contenders: South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and Georgia. Overview: Robinson cracked the door on the possibility of him signing next Wednesday, though for the longest time he's planned to wait until February to sign. The Gamecocks have long been considered one of his top schools and he officially visited Columbia in the summer. Tennessee, where his old high school coach is now on staff, is a factor, though there's the question of if he can actually sign with the Vols due to NCAA rules prohibiting prospects from signing with schools that have hired their prior coach. Robinson will officially visit Kentucky this weekend then go from there. Georgia also remains in the mix. Decision date: Likely after the early signing period, but there's at least a chance he reverses course and signs early.

The contenders: Florida (committed) and South Carolina. Overview: Hill has been committed to Florida since September but that hasn't stopped South Carolina from continuing to work him as one of their top targets. Hill was in Columbia for an official visit a few weekends ago and speaks highly of head coach Will Muschamp and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson. Hill says that his recruiting process is over with following an in-home visit from Florida head coach Dan Mullen, but we've continued to track him. Hill is an early signee and early enrollee. Decision date: Currently committed to Florida

The contenders: South Carolina, Indiana, Ole Miss, Pitt and Rutgers. Overview: South Carolina offered Watts last month and had him on campus for an unofficial visit which quickly led to a decommitment from Central Florida. He's seen his recruitment kick up as of late with Auburn and Georgia also reaching out. South Carolina and Indiana are two schools that could get official visits for Watts, who will wait until the February signing period to sign. Decision date: Sometime after the early signing period.

The contenders: South Carolina, Penn State and Clemson. Overview: South Carolina has been able to consistently get Moore on its campus as he's made stops for summer camp, an official visit, and then an unofficial visit for the Tennessee game when he spent ample time with quarterback commit Ryan Hilinski. Penn State is thought to be the biggest competition for the top linemen and they hosted him on an official visit last weekend. Head coach Will Muschamp and offensive line coach Eric Wolford will go see Moore later this week. Decision date: Dec. 19?

The contenders: Indiana (committed), South Carolina and Mississippi State. Overview: Bedford has been committed to Indiana since June, but recently popped up on the radars for a couple of SEC programs. Bedford officially visited South Carolina a couple of weekends ago and then went straight to Mississippi State for an official visit there as well. Bedford hasn't done interviews since those visits and thus there's been very little feedback on where his head is at now. Decision date: Currently committed to Indiana.

The contenders: Mississippi State (committed), South Carolina and Miami. Overview: South Carolina has been in on the Mississippi State commit for some time and landed an official visit from him during the regular season. The same can be said for Miami, which got Washington on campus for an official visit in October. South Carolina offensive line coach Eric Wolford conducted an in-home visit last Sunday with Washington. Decision date: Currently committed to Mississippi State.

The contenders: South Carolina,Tennessee, East Carolina and Tulane. Overview: An under-the-radar prospect for much of the recruiting process, Legette popped up on the Gamecocks' recruiting board as a possible wide receiver target during the middle of the season. After South Carolina offered the in-state athlete, Tennessee followed up with an offer as well. Tulane and East Carolina are also in the mix. Decision date: ?