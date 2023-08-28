Right off the bat, the injury situation gained a little bit more clarity with Antwane Wells Jr., Nyck Harbor, Terrell Dawkins and Tyreek Johnson, all questionable as of last week, listed to play.

Harbor is one of six true freshmen to make the two-deep, joining backup guard Markee Anderson, secondary players Jalon Kilgore and Judge Collier, linebacker Pup Howard and defensive end Desmond Umeozulu. In addition to the six freshmen, eight transfers are on the two-deep, almost entirely on offense. Syracuse defensive end Jatius Geer is the only defensive transfer to make the two-deep.

All three transfer tight ends Trey Knox, Joshua Simon and Nick Elksnis made it, along with Memphis transfer wide receiver Eddie Lewis at skill position. Guard Nick Gargiulo and tackles Sidney Fugar and Jaxon Hughes all made the page with the potential to play; Gargiulo is listed as a starter and Fugar and Hughes have an "OR" between them at tackle.

Both offensive tackle spots and the defensive ends are listed as the only positions without settled starters. Cason Henry and Tyshawn Wannamaker join Fugar and Hughes in the tackle mix, and along with the aforementioned Johnson, Dawkins, Geer and Umeozulu, Jordan Strachan and Bryan Thomas Jr. round out the half-dozen players listed at defensive end.

