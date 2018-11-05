SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

South Carolina Gamecocks senior kick returner Deebo Samuel has been selected as the SEC's Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference office announced today.

Samuel, a six-foot, 210-pounder from Inman, S.C., took the opening kick 90 yards to paydirt to set the tone in a wild 48-44 Carolina win at Ole Miss on Saturday.

It was his school record fourth-career kickoff return for a touchdown, tying for the most in SEC history.