Behind The Box Score: Alabama
Looking at some more numbers behind the tight loss in Tuscaloosa.
• Alan Cole
South Carolina Men's Basketball Lands Commit From Forward Grant Polk
South Carolina men's basketball added a name to its 2025 class on Monday.
• Alan Cole
Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Feeling Out A Painful Loss To #7 Bama
Alan and Caleb discuss what went wrong, and right, in the #Gamecocks 27-25 road loss.
• Caleb Alexander
South Carolina Football Still Working To Cut Down Turnovers
