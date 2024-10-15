Advertisement

in other news

SEC Pre-Season Basketball Picks Announced

SEC Pre-Season Basketball Picks Announced

The conference picks are in.

 • Alan Cole
Behind The Box Score: Alabama

Behind The Box Score: Alabama

Looking at some more numbers behind the tight loss in Tuscaloosa.

Premium content
 • Alan Cole
South Carolina Men's Basketball Lands Commit From Forward Grant Polk

South Carolina Men's Basketball Lands Commit From Forward Grant Polk

South Carolina men's basketball added a name to its 2025 class on Monday.

 • Alan Cole
Players of the Game at Alabama

Players of the Game at Alabama

P.O.T.G.

Premium content
 • Perry McCarty
Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Feeling Out A Painful Loss To #7 Bama

Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Feeling Out A Painful Loss To #7 Bama

Alan and Caleb discuss what went wrong, and right, in the #Gamecocks 27-25 road loss.

Video content
 • Caleb Alexander

in other news

SEC Pre-Season Basketball Picks Announced

SEC Pre-Season Basketball Picks Announced

The conference picks are in.

 • Alan Cole
Behind The Box Score: Alabama

Behind The Box Score: Alabama

Looking at some more numbers behind the tight loss in Tuscaloosa.

Premium content
 • Alan Cole
South Carolina Men's Basketball Lands Commit From Forward Grant Polk

South Carolina Men's Basketball Lands Commit From Forward Grant Polk

South Carolina men's basketball added a name to its 2025 class on Monday.

 • Alan Cole
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 15, 2024
South Carolina Football Still Working To Cut Down Turnovers
Default Avatar
Alan Cole  •  GamecockScoop
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Alan__Cole
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
South Carolina
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement