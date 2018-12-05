SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS

College football's early signing period begins in two weeks, a three-day time frame from December 19 until December 22 that is sure to see many top-shelf prospects ink with their program of choice.

For South Carolina,the hay was mostly in the barn after the first day of last year's December signing date. USC flipped one prospect in linebacker Rosendo Louis (from Florida State), landed a commitment and subsequent signing from offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn, and inked 17 other prospects on the day in total who were already verbally committed.

Just two prospects last cycle - Rick Sandidge and Dylan Wonnum - opted to wait until after the early signing period to render decisions.

What are we closely monitoring with the big day looming in a couple weeks? We break things down in this feature.



