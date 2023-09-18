South Carolina football will make its second trip to Neyland Stadium of the Shane Beamer era on Sept. 30, a week five SEC East clash now set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff time on SEC Network.

South Carolina will enter the game 0-1 in true road games in 2023 and 0-2 away from Williams-Brice Stadium, aiming for its first win outside Columbia since last season's 31-30 upset victory at Clemson. The Gamecocks will be trying for their first winning streak over Tennessee since it won three years in a row from 2016-2018. A second consecutive win would follow up last season's 63-38 domination against the Volunteers that kocked Josh Heupel's team out of the College Football Playoff picture.

Last time the teams met in Knoxville was an immediate Tennessee onslaught; the home team led 28-0 after the first quarter and cruised to a 45-20 win. South Carolina's last road win over Tennessee came back in 2017 with a late defensive stop preserving a 15-9 victory. Historically it has been a house of horrors for the Gamecocks though, with just a 3-17 record all-time in Knoxville.

The week five clash will be South Carolina's last game before its bye week.

