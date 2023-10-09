South Carolina football will be back on the road for the first time in October when it travels to Columbia, Mo. on Oct. 21 to take on the Missouri Tigers. The game is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. local time on SEC Network at Faurot Field, where the homestanding Tigers are 3-1 this season, but 0-1 in SEC play after losing 49-39 to LSU in week six.

The Gamecocks will be looking to flip the script in the series after losing each of the last four years to Missouri. Last year the Tigers won 23-10 at Williams-Brice Stadium, and in year one of the Shane Beamer era they won a 31-28 sqeuaker at home. You have to go back to 2018 to find the last time South Carolina came out on top in the rivalry, and another year further in the history for South Carolina's last road triumph in the series.

It will be South Carolina's second consecutive afternoon game, hosting Florida at 3:30 p.m. ET this week for homecoming at Williams-Brice Stadium. This will be the first time since weeks two and three of the 2022 season South Carolina has played back-to-back afternoon games, and only the third time in the Beamer era it will go at least two weeks in a row without a night game.

