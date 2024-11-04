South Carolina football vs. Missouri set for 4:15 on SEC Network

For the second week in a row, South Carolina football has found its familiar time slot.

The Gamecocks will host Missouri on Nov. 16 in a 4:15 p.m. ET kick-off on SEC Network, the exact same start time and channel designation as their trip to Vanderbilt this Saturday. It will also be the middle of three straight gmes in a similar window, with the week 13 game against Wofford already set for a 4:00 p.m. ET kick-off on ESPN+.

South Carolina is attempting to snap a five-gam losing streak in the series, with its last victory over Missouri coming back in 2018. The Tigers won last year's game 34-12, and won their last trip to South Carolina by a 23-10 count in 2022.

Missouri is currently 6-2 (2-2 SEC) on the season, and will host Oklahoma this weekend before taking on South Carolina the following Saturday.

************************************************************************

Looking to continue the conversation? Join us on the insider's forum to talk all things South Carolina football.