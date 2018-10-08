- New to Gamecock Central? Sign up for free alerts and newsletters!

Jaycee Horn picked up the first, of probably many, honors this morning along with Parker White.

The cornerback, after a dominant day in the secondary, was named SEC Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday, with White earning Co-Special Teams player of the week accolades alongside Texas A&M's Braden Mann.

Also see: Breaking down Saturday's snap count

Horn led the team with a season-high four pass deflections and had three tackles, including a touchdown-saving one in the third quarter on a long run down the sidelines.

White was 3-for-3 on field goals, two over 40 yards, including hitting a 33-yard game winner to vault the Gamecocks to a 37-35 win.

Also see: More on Bryan Edwards's monster season

The true freshman and redshirt sophomore are the second and third Gamecocks honored by the SEC this season after Javon Kinlaw earned Defensive Lineman of the Week after his performance against Vanderbilt in Week 4.

Horn has started four out of the five games so far this season at nickel back and is third among defensive backs on the team with 19 tackles and leads the team in pass breakups with five.

White is 8-for-9 this season on field goals so far.

*** Current subscribers: To discuss this story, head over to The Insiders Forum, our private, members-only message board!

*** Not a subscriber? Get in-depth and insider coverage of the South Carolina Gamecocks with a subscription to GamecockCentral.com!