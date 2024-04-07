With the Gamecocks staring down the barrel of an embarrassing home series sweep at the hands of Texas A&M, South Carolina came out swinging. The Gamecocks established an early lead in the first inning with Parker Noland initiating the momentum with a lead off double, followed by Ethan Petry's home run, propelling the Gamecocks to a 2-0 lead. The team's energy, at times lackluster this week, came alive today.

Kennedy Jones further amplified the Gamecocks' lead with a solo home run in the third inning, bringing the score to 3-0 in favor of South Carolina. Matthew Becker, the Gamecocks' pitcher, was a standout on the mound, limiting the Aggies to just one earned run before he left following the 4th inning.

However, the Aggies managed to chip away at the lead, with Jackson Appel singling in the fourth inning and Hayden Schott's RBI single reducing the deficit to 3-1. Despite a challenging inning, Becker maintained composure, ending the fourth with his eighth strikeout of the game.

The Gamecocks responded in kind in the bottom of the fourth, with Dylan Brewer's single igniting the action. Subsequent walks loaded the bases, setting the stage for Aggie reliever Weston Moss to walk Noland and Jones, allowing Brewer to score. Petry hit into a fielder's choice but brought in another run before the inning concluded with the Gamecocks leading 5-1.

Chris Veach took over the mound in the fifth, maintaining the Gamecocks' defensive stronghold with a quick three-up, three-down inning. However, the sixth inning saw the Aggies narrow the gap to 5-3, courtesy of Schott's two-run homer.

In the seventh inning, the Gamecocks sought to extend their lead. Petry's single, followed by strategic base running and a Gavin Casas single, positioned runners at the corners with no outs. Lecroy's walk loaded the bases, and although only one run materialized from the inning, the Gamecocks' lead expanded to 6-3. Still, only one run in that scenario felt like a potential missed opportunity at a knockout punch.

Jace LaViolette immediately put the Gamecocks back on pins and needles when he led off the Top of the 8th with a solo shot, and Ali Camarillo added an RBI single off Gamecocks reliever Garrett Gainey to cut the lead to just one.

Again in the eighth inning, South Carolina loaded the bases with no outs, and once again, came away empty, setting up a pivotal 9th inning clinging to a 6-5 lead. Gainey was stellar, grounding out the first two batters and putting an exclamation point on the victory with a game-ending strikeout on the ever dangerous LaViolette.

While you'd obviously prefer to win the series, winning 1 of 3 against the #3 team in the country that looked every bit the part all weekend isn't the worst outcome. Still, there are many more difficult roads ahead, and South Carolina is going to have to find a way to win a road series and another series in which they are underdog at home if they want to crawl their way back into the national conversation before the post-season.

Next up: The Gamecocks have a midweek vs. North Carolina before a tough matchup vs. #1 Arkansas. No rest in this schedule.