Carroll, who committed to South Carolina in late April, debuts as the No. 92 overall prospect in the 2021 Rivals100. Carroll has a 5.9 Rivals marker, making him a mid-four-star prospect.

South Carolina fans already knew that Warrenton (Ga.) Warren County ATH Lovasea Carroll was a big-time player. On Tuesday, he got the ranking to match.

Carroll, who chose the Gamecocks over offers from schools like Georgia, Mississippi State and Cincinnati, says running backs coach Thomas Brown was a factor in him choosing South Carolina, but not the only factor.



"He was a big part of that, but when I first got on campus, it just felt like home to me," Carroll said. "And then when I left there, that's all I was thinking about, was South Carolina, so then I finally made the decision to commit to them."

Carroll checks in as the No. 6 prospect at the ATH position and the No. 10 overall prospect in Georgia for his class.

Carroll remains strongly committed to South Carolina, but is still receiving major interest from schools like Auburn and Georgia.

The 6-foot-1, 188-pounder already visited South Carolina once this summer and will return to campus on Saturday for camp.

Several over South Carolina targets made the new Rivals100 - check out the complete list here.