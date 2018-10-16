South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back transferring
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL
Redshirt sophomore defensive back Korey Banks Jr. is no longer with the South Carolina football team and will transfer at the end of the semester, Gamecock Central has learned.
Banks' name is currently shown in the new NCAA transfer database and Banks' father confirmed the news.
Banks will finish the academic semester before transferring out.
Banks signed with South Carolina as a three-star prospect from Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek in the 2016 class.
The 5-foot-11, 191-pounder played in six games as a wide receiver and on special teams as a true freshman before transitioning to defensive back and redshirting last season.
Banks has played in two games this season, according to USC, and recorded a tackle in the season opener against Coastal Carolina.
*** Current subscribers: To discuss this story, head over to The Insiders Forum, our private, members-only message board!
*** Not a subscriber? Get in-depth and insider coverage of the South Carolina Gamecocks with a subscription to GamecockCentral.com!