The Gamecocks opened their SEC schedule Friday night with their opening game of the weekend at Ole Miss. Things started promising, with the Gamecocks hopping out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the 2nd inning on the back of a rare spark of power from their 9th hitter in the lineup, Will Tippett, who smoked a double into center field, scoring Tyler Causey and Parker Noland to get the scoring started for the series.

South Carolina added one more in the 4th with some effective small ball that eventually scored Noland for a second time. Then the bats went cold for the Gamecocks. The Gamecocks racked up 11 strikeouts today in total, and for a moment, it felt like every Ole Miss pitcher had South Carolina's number, with starter Gunnar Dennis compiling 7 strikeouts himself and back-to-back relievers piecing together 1-2-3 innings in the 6th and 7th innings.

Defensively, South Carolina's pitchers often hurt themselves early in innings tonight, giving up lead-off hits or walks in every inning but the 3rd and the 8th. The stat lines aren't terrible, starter Eli Jones went 5 innings and gave up 5 hits, 3 earned runs, 4 walks and converted 2 strikeouts, but he left reliever Chris Veach with yet another lead-off runner on, which eventually scored in an inning that pushed Ole Miss ahead in the bottom of the 6th. Parker Marlatt came in and pitched admirably, pitching 2 innings and giving up just one hit and one walk to stop the Rebels in their tracks and give South Carolina a chance late.

Still, the Gamecocks had their chances late. In the top of the 8th inning, Noland again put the ball in play, scoring Kennedy Jones to pull the Gamecocks back within one run, but Tippett and Dylan Brewer were unable to squeeze any more juice out of the inning with back-to-back outs to end the rally. In the 9th, still down just one, South Carolina was set up with the heart of their lineup, Talmadge Lecroy, Ethan Petry, and Cole Messina, but the trio ended their day a collective 0-12.

This wasn't some crushing or overwhelming loss for South Carolina today, but it did continue to show the same clutch-hitting problems we've seen at various times in the non-conference stretch to start the season, and if it continues, it is hard to imagine the Gamecocks having the SEC season that they are hoping for.