GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina class of 2019 wide receiver commit Jamario Holley scored the game-winning touchdown Friday night with a 1-yard Wildcat run as Northwestern defeated Clover 31-27.

Holley collected five catches for 105 yards and a receiving touchdown in the win and also snagged an interception to seal the game in Clover's final drive.

South Carolina class of 2020 quarterback commit Luke Doty and his Myrtle Beach team continue to roll. After a three-week layoff due to Hurricane Florence, Myrtle Beach improved to 4-0 on the season with a 49-0 victory over Darlington Saturday afternoon. Doty had a touchdown in the game.

South Carolina class of 2019 quarterback commit Ryan Hilinski finished 25 of 37 for 259 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 63-28 loss to St. John Bosco, the No. 2 team in the country.

