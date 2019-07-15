There's a new Gamecocks football depth chart, and GamecockCentral.com has the details. See below for an updated look at how Will Muschamp has categorized the depth chart in advance of fall camp beginning.

QUARTERBACK Jake Bentley Dakereon Joyner OR

Ryan Hilinski



RUNNING BACK AJ Turner Mon Denson



*** Note: South Carolina listed Rico Dowdle and Lavonte Valentine in another category, one that had eight total players listed, at the bottom of the depth chart. It stated: "The following players did not go through spring drills and will have to earn their position in fall camp.



WIDE RECEIVER Bryan Edwards Chad Terrell



WIDE RECEIVER Josh Vann OR Randrecous Davis



WIDE RECEIVER Shi Smith Chavis Dawkins



*** Note: South Carolina listed OrTre Smith in another category, one that had eight total players listed, at the bottom of the depth chart. It stated: "The following players did not go through spring drills and will have to earn their position in fall camp.

LEFT TACKLE Sadarius Hutcherson (No backup listed)



LEFT GUARD Donell Stanley Jordan Rhodes



CENTER Hank Manos Chandler Farrell



RIGHT GUARD Jovaughn Gwyn OR Eric Douglas



RIGHT TACKLE Dylan Wonnum Jaylen Nichols



TIGHT END Kiel Pollard Evan Hinson



TIGHT END Kyle Markway Will Register



DEFENSIVE END Aaron Sterling OR Kingsley Enagbare



DEFENSIVE TACKLE Keir Thomas OR Rick Sandidge



DEFENSIVE TACKLE Kobe Smith Jabari Ellis



*** Note: South Carolina listed Javon Kinlaw and Tyreek Johnson in another category, one that had eight total players listed, at the bottom of the depth chart. It stated: "The following players did not go through spring drills and will have to earn their position in fall camp.

BUCK DJ Wonnum Brad Johnson



SAM LB Eldridge Thompson (No backup listed)



*** Note: South Carolina listed Daniel Fennell in another category, one that had eight total players listed, at the bottom of the depth chart. It stated: "The following players did not go through spring drills and will have to earn their position in fall camp.

MIKE LB Ernest Jonest Derek Boykins



*** Note: South Carolina listed TJ Brunson and Rosendo Louis in another category, one that had eight total players listed, at the bottom of the depth chart. It stated: "The following players did not go through spring drills and will have to earn their position in fall camp."

WILL LB Sherrod Greene Damani Staley



CORNERBACK Jaycee Horn AJ Turner



CORNERBACK Israel Mukuamu AJ Turner



SAFETY JT Ibe Jamyest Williams



SAFETY RJ Roderick Jaylin Dickerson



NICKEL RJ Roderick Jaycee Horn



PLACEKICKER Parker White Alexander Woznick



PUNTER Joseph Charlton Christian Kinsley



DEEP SNAPPER Collin Bunch (No backup listed)



HOLDER Joseph Charlton Bailey Hart



PUNT RETURNER Bryan Edwards Josh Vann OR Shi Smith

