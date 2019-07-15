South Carolina Gamecocks football depth chart - preseason release
There's a new Gamecocks football depth chart, and GamecockCentral.com has the details.
See below for an updated look at how Will Muschamp has categorized the depth chart in advance of fall camp beginning.
|Jake Bentley
|
Dakereon Joyner OR
|
Ryan Hilinski
|AJ Turner
|
Mon Denson
*** Note: South Carolina listed Rico Dowdle and Lavonte Valentine in another category, one that had eight total players listed, at the bottom of the depth chart.
It stated: "The following players did not go through spring drills and will have to earn their position in fall camp.
|Bryan Edwards
|
Chad Terrell
|Josh Vann OR
|
Randrecous Davis
|Shi Smith
|
Chavis Dawkins
|Sadarius Hutcherson
|
(No backup listed)
|Donell Stanley
|
Jordan Rhodes
|Hank Manos
|
Chandler Farrell
|Jovaughn Gwyn OR
|
Eric Douglas
|Dylan Wonnum
|
Jaylen Nichols
|Kiel Pollard
|
Evan Hinson
|Kyle Markway
|
Will Register
|Aaron Sterling
|
OR Kingsley Enagbare
|Keir Thomas
|
OR Rick Sandidge
|Kobe Smith
|
Jabari Ellis
|DJ Wonnum
|
Brad Johnson
|Eldridge Thompson
|
(No backup listed)
|Ernest Jonest
|
Derek Boykins
|Sherrod Greene
|
Damani Staley
|Jaycee Horn
|
AJ Turner
|Israel Mukuamu
|
AJ Turner
|JT Ibe
|
Jamyest Williams
|RJ Roderick
|
Jaylin Dickerson
|RJ Roderick
|
Jaycee Horn
|Parker White
|
Alexander Woznick
|Joseph Charlton
|
Christian Kinsley
|Collin Bunch
|
(No backup listed)
|Joseph Charlton
|
Bailey Hart
|Bryan Edwards
|
Josh Vann OR Shi Smith
|AJ Turner
|
Shi Smith