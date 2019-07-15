News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-15 11:48:03 -0500') }} football Edit

South Carolina Gamecocks football depth chart - preseason release

Shi Smith is expected to step into an even bigger role for Gamecock football in 2019 (Danny Medley/USA Today Sports)
Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
@GCChrisClark
There's a new Gamecocks football depth chart, and GamecockCentral.com has the details.

See below for an updated look at how Will Muschamp has categorized the depth chart in advance of fall camp beginning.

QUARTERBACK
Jake Bentley

Dakereon Joyner OR

Ryan Hilinski
RUNNING BACK
AJ Turner

Mon Denson

*** Note: South Carolina listed Rico Dowdle and Lavonte Valentine in another category, one that had eight total players listed, at the bottom of the depth chart.

It stated: "The following players did not go through spring drills and will have to earn their position in fall camp.

WIDE RECEIVER
Bryan Edwards

Chad Terrell
WIDE RECEIVER
Josh Vann OR

Randrecous Davis
WIDE RECEIVER
Shi Smith

Chavis Dawkins

*** Note: South Carolina listed OrTre Smith in another category, one that had eight total players listed, at the bottom of the depth chart.

It stated: "The following players did not go through spring drills and will have to earn their position in fall camp.

LEFT TACKLE
Sadarius Hutcherson

(No backup listed)
LEFT GUARD
Donell Stanley

Jordan Rhodes
CENTER
Hank Manos

Chandler Farrell

RIGHT GUARD
Jovaughn Gwyn OR

Eric Douglas
RIGHT TACKLE
Dylan Wonnum

Jaylen Nichols
TIGHT END
Kiel Pollard

Evan Hinson
TIGHT END
Kyle Markway

Will Register
DEFENSIVE END
Aaron Sterling

OR Kingsley Enagbare
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
Keir Thomas

OR Rick Sandidge
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
Kobe Smith

Jabari Ellis

*** Note: South Carolina listed Javon Kinlaw and Tyreek Johnson in another category, one that had eight total players listed, at the bottom of the depth chart.

It stated: "The following players did not go through spring drills and will have to earn their position in fall camp.

BUCK
DJ Wonnum

Brad Johnson
SAM LB
Eldridge Thompson

(No backup listed)

*** Note: South Carolina listed Daniel Fennell in another category, one that had eight total players listed, at the bottom of the depth chart.

It stated: "The following players did not go through spring drills and will have to earn their position in fall camp.

MIKE LB
Ernest Jonest

Derek Boykins

*** Note: South Carolina listed TJ Brunson and Rosendo Louis in another category, one that had eight total players listed, at the bottom of the depth chart.

It stated: "The following players did not go through spring drills and will have to earn their position in fall camp."

WILL LB
Sherrod Greene

Damani Staley
CORNERBACK
Jaycee Horn

AJ Turner
CORNERBACK
Israel Mukuamu

AJ Turner
SAFETY
JT Ibe

Jamyest Williams
SAFETY
RJ Roderick

Jaylin Dickerson
NICKEL
RJ Roderick

Jaycee Horn
PLACEKICKER
Parker White

Alexander Woznick
PUNTER
Joseph Charlton

Christian Kinsley
DEEP SNAPPER
Collin Bunch

(No backup listed)
HOLDER
Joseph Charlton

Bailey Hart
PUNT RETURNER
Bryan Edwards

Josh Vann OR Shi Smith
KICK RETURNER
AJ Turner

Shi Smith
