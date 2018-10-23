While South Carolina produces an official depth chart at the beginning of each season, this is Gamecock Central's best effort to produce a weekly depth chart based on current playing time trends, injuries and information gathered

It's long been football tradition for teams to release a depth chart each week, though current college football norms seem to be changing in that regard.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

19 Jake Bentley - Jr.

12 Michael Scarnecchia - Sr.

NOTES: Jake Bentley is back at or near 100 percent and will move forward as South Carolina's starting quarterback for the second half of the season with Michael Scarnecchia serving as his backup.

Running back

5 Rico Dowdle - Jr.

OR

27 Ty'Son Williams - RsJr.

OR

25 A.J. Turner - RsJr.

34 Mon Denson - RsJr. (limited with hamstring injury)

NOTES: A.J. Turner has cleared concussion protocol after missing the Texas A&M game and returns to the rotation at running back. With some doubt about the production from the position, we've added the "OR" back among the Gamecocks' top three backs. Denson has dealt with a lingering hamstring injury for the entire season.

Wide receiver (left outside)

1 Deebo Samuel - Sr.

6 Josh Vann - Fr.

86 Chad Terrell - So.

Wide receiver (right outside)

89 Bryan Edwards - Jr.

6 Josh Vann - Fr.

83 Chavis Dawkins - Jr.

(OUT FOR SEASON - OrTre Smith)

Wide receiver (slot)

13 Shi Smith - So.

8 Randrecous Davis - RsSo.

NOTES: The wide receiver depth chart remains unchanged since the Texas A&M game.

Tight end (Y)

40 Jacob August - Sr.

84 Kyle Markway - Jr.

Tight end (H)

87 Kiel Pollard - Jr.

OR

3 K.C. Crosby - Sr. (finger injury)

NOTES: K.C. Crosby has dealt with a broken finger suffered against Vanderbilt and has been limited in what he can do due to the cast on his hand. We've left the "OR" in place there and the depth chart remains the same.

Left tackle

74 Dennis Daley - Sr.

77 Malik Young - RsSr.

Left guard

78 Zack Bailey - Sr.

72 Donell Stanley - RsJr.

(OUT FOR SEASON - Jovaughn Gwyn)

Center

72 Donell Stanley - RsJr.

60 Chandler Farrell - RsSo.

Right guard

50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsSo.

76 Jordan Rhodes - RsFr.

Right tackle

63 Blake Camper - Sr.

OR

79 Dylan Wonnum - Fr.

NOTES: Freshman Dylan Wonnum played 29 snaps versus Texas A&M and has drawn praise recently from head coach Will Muschamp. Usual starter Blake Camper played 31 snaps in the game. Wonnum's increased playing time is enough for us to add an "OR" between them on our unofficial depth chart.

DEFENSE

Defensive tackle (NT)

3 Javon Kinlaw - Jr.

95 Kobe Smith - Jr.

94 MJ Webb - RsFr.

Defensive tackle (3 tech)

5 Keir Thomas - Jr.

52 J.J. Enagbare - Fr.

90 Rick Sandidge - Fr.

Defensive end

15 Aaron Sterling - So.

91 Shameik Blackshear - RsJR.

BUCK

8 D.J. Wonnum - Jr.

4 Bryson Allen-Williams - RsSr.

35 Daniel Fennell - RsJr.

19 Brad Johnson - So.

NOTES: South Carolina gets junior BUCK D.J. Wonnum back as a starter for the first time since the opener against Coastal Carolina. We still list Bryson Allen-Williams as his backup, but Allen-Williams also likely moves into the starting SAM linebacker spot.

Linebacker (SAM)

4 Bryson Allen-Williams - RsSr.

35 Daniel Fennell - RsJr.

Linebacker (MIKE)

6 T.J. Brunson - Jr.

42 Rosendo Louis - Fr.

Linebacker (WILL)

44 Sherrod Greene - So.

30 Damani Staley - So.

(OUT FOR SEASON - Eldridge Thompson)

NOTES: With D.J. Wonnum back from injury at the BUCK, Bryson Allen-Williams is now listed as the starting SAM linebacker with Daniel Fennell as his backup. The rest of the depth chart remains the same.

Safety

22 Steven Montac - Sr.

17 Javon Charleston - Sr.

1 Nick Harvey - RsSr. (OUT THIS WEEK - concussion protocol)

Safety

21 Jamyest Williams - So.

10 R.J. Roderick - Fr.

29 J.T. Ibe - RsSr. (OUT THIS WEEK - knee)

Nickel

7 Jaycee Horn - Fr.

21 Jamyest Williams - So.

Cornerback

9 Keisean Nixon - Sr.

7 Jaycee Horn - Fr.

Cornerback

16 Rashad Fenton - RsSr.

24 Israel Mukuamu - Fr.

NOTES: Safeties J.T. Ibe and Nick Harvey are out this week which means Jamyest Williams remains a starter alongside Steven Montac. R.J. Roderick is next in line at the position with Javon Charleston the fourth safety and Jaylin Dickerson the fifth. We still list Jaycee Horn as the starting nickel because he's still there in the nickel package, but he also started last week at cornerback when the Gamecocks were in their base defense.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker

43 Parker White - RsSo.

42 Alexander Woznick - RsSo.

Kickoff specialist

42 Alexander Woznick - RsSo.

43 Parker White - RsSo.

Punter

20 Joseph Charlton - RsJr.

85 Michael Almond - RsJr.

Long snapper

45 Ben Asbury - RsJr.

49 Matthew Smith - RsFr.

Holder

17 Danny Gordon - RsSr.

85 Michael Almond - RsJr.

Punt returner

89 Bryan Edwards - Jr.

9 Keisean Nixon - Sr.

1 Nick Harvey - RsSr. (OUT THIS WEEK - concussion protocol)

Kickoff returner

1 Deebo Samuel - RsSr.

25 A.J. Turner - RsJr.

NOTES: Most of the special teams depth chart remains the same, though we're listing Keisean Nixon as the backup to Bryan Edwards at punt return with Nick Harvey out. Frankke,y it's an educated guess as much as anything.

