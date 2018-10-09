GamecockCentral.com

While South Carolina produces an official depth chart at the beginning of each season, this is Gamecock Central's best effort to produce a weekly depth chart based on current playing time trends, injuries and information gathered.

It's long been football tradition for teams to release a depth chart each week, though current college football norms seem to be changing in that regard.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

19 Jake Bentley - Jr. (knee injury - day to day)

OR

12 Michael Scarnecchia - Sr.

NOTES: Head coach Will Muschamp will update Jake Bentley's injury status during his Tuesday press conference but we expect Bentley to be ready to go this week. Scarnecchia filled in admirably in the win over Missouri and has provided some competition to the position.

Running back

5 Rico Dowdle - Jr.

25 A.J. Turner - RsJr. (Currently in concussion protocol - status unknown)

OR

27 Ty'Son Williams - RsJr.

34 Mon Denson - RsJr. (limited with hamstring injury)

NOTES: The staff had hoped to get A.J. Turner more carries against Missouri, but he suffered a concussion in the first half of the game and is still going through the protocol to get cleared. His status is up in the air. Denson has still been dealing with a lingering hamstring injury.

Wide receiver (left outside)

1 Deebo Samuel - Sr.

6 Josh Vann - Fr.

86 Chad Terrell - So.

Wide receiver (right outside)

89 Bryan Edwards - Jr.

6 Josh Vann - Fr.

83 Chavis Dawkins - Jr.

(OUT FOR SEASON - OrTre Smith)

Wide receiver (slot)

13 Shi Smith - So.

8 Randrecous Davis - RsSo.

NOTES: Some slight changes here to reflect what we saw in the Missouri game. Freshman Josh Vann served as Deebo Samuel's backup for the first four games, but now appears to be the top backup at both outside receiver spots as he also played some in place of Bryan Edwards, who fought through an ankle injury. We've also added Chad Terrell to the depth chart for the first time this season since he's now cleared.

Tight end (Y)

40 Jacob August - Sr.

84 Kyle Markway - Jr.

Tight end (H)

87 Kiel Pollard - Jr.

OR

3 K.C. Crosby - Sr. (finger injury)

NOTES: K.C. Crosby is dealing with a broken finger suffered against Vanderbilt and has been limited in what he can do due to the cast on his hand. We've left the "OR" in place but have swapped the order of Crosby and Kiel Pollard, who played most of Crosby's snaps against Missouri.

Left tackle

74 Dennis Daley - Sr.

77 Malik Young - RsSr.

Left guard

78 Zack Bailey - Sr.

72 Donell Stanley - RsJr.

(OUT FOR SEASON - Jovaughn Gwyn)

Center

72 Donell Stanley - RsJr.

60 Chandler Farrell - RsSo.

Right guard

50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsSo.

76 Jordan Rhodes - RsFr.

Right tackle

63 Blake Camper - Sr.

79 Dylan Wonnum - Fr.

NOTES: Dennis Daley left the Missouri game with a hip flexor injury but is expected to be ready for Saturday, so this depth chart remains unchanged.

DEFENSE

Defensive tackle (NT)

3 Javon Kinlaw - Jr.

95 Kobe Smith - Jr.

94 MJ Webb - RsFr.

Defensive tackle (3 tech)

5 Keir Thomas - Jr.

52 J.J. Enagbare - Fr.

90 Rick Sandidge - Fr.

Defensive end

15 Aaron Sterling - So.

91 Shameik Blackshear - RsJR.

BUCK

4 Bryson Allen-Williams - RsSr.

35 Daniel Fennell - RsJr.

19 Brad Johnson - So.

(OUT - D.J. Wonnum)

NOTES: No changes to this position this week, though South Carolina could get freshman defensive tackle Josh Belk back in the rotation at defensive tackle.

Linebacker (SAM)

35 Daniel Fennell - RsJr.

4 Bryson Allen-Williams - RsSr.

Linebacker (MIKE)

6 T.J. Brunson - Jr.

42 Rosendo Louis - Fr.

Linebacker (WILL)

44 Sherrod Greene - So.

30 Damani Staley - So.

(OUT FOR SEASON - Eldridge Thompson)

NOTES: Eldridge Thompson adds his name to the growing list of players who are out for the season which means that Damani Staley has moved into the top backup position at the WILL linebacker spot.

Safety

22 Steven Montac - Sr.

17 Javon Charleston - Sr.

Safety

21 Jamyest Williams - So.

1 Nick Harvey - RsSr.

29 J.T. Ibe - RsSr. (OUT UNTIL BYE WEEK - knee injury)

Nickel

7 Jaycee Horn - Fr.

21 Jamyest Williams - So.

Cornerback

9 Keisean Nixon - Sr.

7 Jaycee Horn - Fr.

Cornerback

16 Rashad Fenton - RsSr.

24 Israel Mukuamu - Fr.

NOTES: With J.T. Ibe out through the bye week, Jamyest Williams started at safety and should again this week. Javon Charleston and Nick Harvey serve as the two backups.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker

43 Parker White - RsSo.

42 Alexander Woznick - RsSo.

Kickoff specialist

42 Alexander Woznick - RsSo.

43 Parker White - RsSo.

Punter

20 Joseph Charlton - RsJr.

85 Michael Almond - RsJr.

Long snapper

45 Ben Asbury - RsJr.

49 Matthew Smith - RsFr.

Holder

17 Danny Gordon - RsSr.

85 Michael Almond - RsJr.

Punt returner

89 Bryan Edwards - Jr.

1 Nick Harvey - RsSr.

Kickoff returner

1 Deebo Samuel - RsSr.

25 A.J. Turner - RsJr. (Currently in concussion protocol - status unknown)

NOTES: Alex Woznick handled kickoff duties against Missouri so we've moved him up the depth chart. It also remains to be seen who Deebo Samuel's backup would be at kickoff return if Turner isn't available on Saturday.

