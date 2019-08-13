@GamecockCentral

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL NEWS

The latest South Carolina Gamecocks practice news from a busy beginning to the week.

Muschamp's impressions after scrimmage one (with video)

Head coach Will Muschamp gives his thoughts on Monday's scrimmage including areas he's happy with and areas that need improvement.

More from Monday's Gamecock football scrimmage (subscription only)

South Carolina's scrimmage was behind closed doors, but we've got some scoop for Gamecock Central subscribers on what took place in the 150-play workout. (Sign up for annual subscription and get a $75 gift card)

Carolina Confidential (subscription only)

Big picture update on several position groups with behind-the-scenes scoop on several position battles and players who are standing out. (Sign up for annual subscription and get a $75 gift card)

Which running backs impressed in Monday's scrimmage?

Muschamp was happy with the running game Monday. Which guys stood out?

Injury report: tight end expected to miss 6-8 weeks

South Carolina tight end Evan Hinson is expected to miss time due to an issue with his heart. Plus other injury updates from Monday.

South Carolina debuts subscription ticket service

A unique way to take in all South Carolina sports this season.

Former offensive coordinators weigh in on McClendon's second year

What should you expect from second-year offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon with a year under his belt calling plays.

The two most important things on offense

These two goals are the focus for South Carolina's offense this season.

Gamecock football redshirt projections

Who do we think will redshirt and who do we think is ready to play? An early look with the season under three weeks away.