South Carolina freshman defensive linemen Jesus Gibbs is no longer with the football team, head coach Will Muschamp announced during his Tuesday press conference.

Gibbs signed with South Carolina in the 2018 class as a three-star offensive guard out of Dumfries, Va. but started out his career at South Carolina on the defensive line.

Gibbs had not played this season.

