It's the fourth time this season that South Carolina has opened as an underdog. The Gamecocks opened as 2.5-point underdogs last week against Ole Miss.

South Carolina football opened as an 7-point underdog in next Saturday's matchup at Florida, according to VegasInsider.com .

South Carolina is 4-4 against the spread this season.

The Gamecocks (5-3, 4-3 SEC) will kick off at noon on Saturday, Nov. 10, on ESPN in the Swamp, the conference announced Saturday.

The last two games in the series were noon games. The Gamecocks beat a Gators (6-3, 4-3 SEC) team in flux 28-20 last year at Williams-Brice. The last time the two teams met at Florida, the Gators won 20-7.

South Carolina is fresh off a 48-44 road shootout win over Ole Miss Saturday, coming back from 10 points down in the second half.

Florida was upset at home Saturday against Missouri, and will enter the game against the Gamecocks on a losing streak.

South Carolina is now 2-1 in games away from Williams-Brice Stadium this season.

