SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

South Carolina football released its final 'Battle Armor' video of the 2018 season Thursday night.

The Gamecocks will wear black helmets, white jerseys and black pants for this Saturday's Belk Bowl matchup with Virginia.

South Carolina also wore that uniform combination the last time they played in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium, a 35-28 victory over N.C. State to kick off the 2017 season.

Saturday's contest is scheduled for a noon kickoff on ABC.