Rivals.com has rolled out its final Rivals250 rankings for the 2019 recruiting class today, and several future Gamecocks made notable moves.

The headliner of the group is in-state defensive lineman Zacch Pickens, who retained his five-star status and moved up even further in the final rankings. The Anderson (South Carolina) native moved up six slots and is the now the ninth-best prospect in the country regardless of position. Pickens recently arrived in Columbia to begin classes and his work with the program.



Quarterback Ryan Hilinski, another early enrollee, made a significant jump in moving up 23 slots within the rankings. He'll finish out as a 6.0 four-star prospect (up from a 5.9) and checks in as the nation's 45th-best prospect regardless of position.

Another future Gamecock is also now in the Rivals250; local defensive back Cameron Smith moved from a 5.8 four-star outside of the top 250 up to 191 overall.



Defensive lineman Joseph Anderson (January enrollee) moved down nine spots and just out of the Rivals100, checking in at number 102 overall nationally.

Tennessee athlete Keveon Mullins, who projects as a wide receiver for the Gamecocks, finishes at number 189 nationally, a downward difference of just three slots from previously.

