This one got away quickly as the usually steady Eli Jones took the mound for the Gamecocks, aiming to set a positive tone for the weekend series vs. the #3 Texas A&M Aggies. Despite managing to get the lead-off batter out, the Aggies quickly found their rhythm, with Jace Laviolette walking and Braden Montgomery hitting one into left field, leading to an early jam for Jones.

The situation escalated as Jackson Appel lined one into right field, bringing in a run for the Aggies and advancing the runners. Ted Burton followed suit with another line to right field, loading the bases. Hayden Scott then doubled the Aggies' lead with a hit off the wall in left field, scoring two more. The inning further unraveled for the Gamecocks as Camarillo's infield single and Sorrell getting hit by a pitch loaded the bases once again, culminating in a challenging opening frame for Jones.

The Gamecocks attempted to answer back in the bottom of the first, with Cole Messina hitting a double to give South Carolina a glimmer of hope. However, the Aggies' defense held strong, leaving the Gamecocks unable to capitalize on the opportunity.

Jones attempted to regain control in the second inning, managing to strike out one and settle the game momentarily. However, an error by Cole Messina allowed the Aggies to extend their lead further in the third inning, with Ryan Targac and Gavin Grahovac adding to the Aggies' tally, bringing the score to 7-1.

In a bid to stop the bleeding, the Gamecocks made a pitching change, bringing in Roman Kimball to replace Jones. Kimball managed to end the inning without further damage, setting the stage for the Gamecocks' offense to attempt a comeback, which never took place. Kimball lasted 3.1 innings, while collecting 4 strikeouts and 1 earned run.

Carolina was stymied by pitcher Ryan Prager until finally knocking him out the game on pitch count 107. Prager exited with 12 total strikeouts. Unfortunately, the Gamecocks were only able to collect one run after loading the bases in the bottom of the 7th - wasting their best opportunity of the night.

In the end, Carolina limited the damage after the 3rd inning. The Gamecocks only allowed two more runs from that point, but it was too little too late.



