Through just 14 days of on-court practice the Gamecocks have made strides that the head coach said he wasn't expecting this early.

The South Carolina men's basketball team has only been practicing for two weeks but Frank Martin already likes what he's seen from his group.

"It's the best offensive rebounding team I've ever had. We don't make any shots. I'm joking about that," Martin said, laughing. "We're way ahead of where I thought we'd be, not even close. The returning guys have been great."

The Gamecocks return seven players from last year's 17-16 squad, including reigning SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year and All-SEC forward Chris Silva, who's entering his senior season.

They also have Hassani Gravett, Maik Kotsar, Justin Minaya and Felipe Haase returning, all of whom were guys who saw significant time last year.

The biggest change heading into this season is the leadership, Martin said, with guys continuing to develop as vocal guys during practice.

"I was never really happy with our leadership last year. Not that it was bad, but I just wasn't happy with how it was being handled. These two guys here, Maik, Justin, Felipe—that nucleus of guys that played a lot of minutes for us last year—are in a much better place right now as players, as people," Martin said. "They're a lot more comfortable with who they are. For people to lead, they have to be comfortable with who they are first."

Last season it was primarily Silva and graduate transfer Frank Booker shouldering a lot of the leadership on the team, something Silva struggled with at times.

He said he spent a lot of time with Martin when he was "overwhelmed" but feels much more confident around the other returners as a leader.

"Everybody, the returners, are in a much better place," Silva said. "I'm not the only one trying to lead. We lead as a team. We're having fun in practice, practicing hard and tying to teach the younger guys."

Along with the returners, the Gamecocks mix in six newcomers in the 2018 signing class that are immediately eligible to play: freshmen Keyshawn Bryant, Alanzo Frink, TJ Moss, Jermaine Couisnard, AJ Lawson and grad transfer Tre Campbell.

So far, it's been all good from the young guys and Martin said he's been impressed with how quick they've picked things up.

"They have an ability to learn at a pretty quick clip; they understand," he said. "We're ways ahead offensively of where I thought we'd be after two weeks. I'm excited."

