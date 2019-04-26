The South Carolina senior wide receiver was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot, 210-pound Inman, S.C. native leaves South Carolina as one of the best playmakers in school history, earning All-SEC and All-America honors along the way.



Samuel will best be remembered for his ability to score from almost every facet of the game. A wide receiver in a running back's body, Samuel scored 28 career touchdowns, good for fourth in school history, despite dealing with injuries throughout the first three seasons of his career.

Samuel's resume features 16 receiving touchdowns, seven rushing, four on kickoff returns and one fumble recovery. He also threw a touchdown pass for good measure.

Samuel finishes his career ranked eighth in receptions (148), 10th in receiving yards (2,076), tied for ninth in receiving touchdowns (16), tied for fourth in touchdowns scored (28), first in kick return average (29.00), first in kick returns for touchdowns (4) and eighth in all-purpose yards (3,257).

As a junior, Samuel was on on pace for an all-time type season as he scored six touchdowns and averaged 158.0 yards of total offense per game before breaking his leg in just the third game of the season.

Samuel rebounded as a senior and caught 62 passes (tied for ninth in school history) for 882 yards (10th) and 11 receiving touchdowns (second) while proving he could stay healthy for the entire season.

Samuel, who played in 30 games with 27 career starts, graduated in December with a degree in retail management.

An under-the-radar recruit at the time, Samuel joined the South Carolina program out of Chapman High School in 2014 as a three-star prospect and the No. 53 wide receiver in the country, according to Rivals.com.