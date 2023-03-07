There was no post-Clemson hangover for South Carolina baseball.

Two days after finishing off an emotional series win over their archrival, the Gamecocks got back to work in midweek action and handled business against The Citadel. They pounded out four more home runs and never trailed against the Bulldogs, winning 8-1 in their first home night game of the season at Founders Park.

Eli Jones started on the mound and after navigating out of a bases loaded jam in the first inning, settled in. He ended up going five innings and throwing 72 pitches, both career highs for the sophomore. The Citadel (7-5) only scratched one run across against him in that time, striking out six times against his controlled pitch mix. His changeup in particular was sharp, generating consistent whiffs in two-strike situations.

Offensively it was a case of early and late for South Carolina (12-1), with two runs early and six late wrapped around a mid-innings lull. Ethan Petry and Will McGillis started the home run party with second inning solo shots, Petry’s a towering one into the home bullpen and the McGillis blast a scorched line drive just inside the left field foul pole. From there though the offense did not record a hit until the sixth inning, at one point going three innings without the ball ever even leaving the infield against a feisty Citadel relief core.

But in the sixth inning the dam finally broke, and it broke in a different way to how this team has done most of its scoring in 2023.

Senior shortstop Braylen Wimmer fought through 10 pitches in his at-bat, then lined a single to left field on the 11th offering. After a single, an error, a passed ball, a double and another single, the Gamecocks had dinked and dunked their way to a comfortable 5-1 advantage. Cole Messina and Petry had the other RBIs in the 34-minute half inning, and the Bulldogs never got up off the mat.

Another Eli made sure of it.

After Jones finished his day, Eli Jerzembeck took over for him. The highly rated freshman followed on his two innings of scoreless, hitless relief in the Clemson series by retiring all nine batters he faced, striking out four of them and only allowing the ball ever leaving the infield. Jerzembeck now has 11 ⅓ innings in tow for his young career with only two runs allowed and 15 strikeouts against just one walk.

A pair of transfers made their mark on the game late. Gavin Casas hit his team-high eighth home run of the season in the seventh, then Jonathan French became the 10th different Gamecock to hit a home run with a line drive out onto the berm in right field.

South Carolina will play again tomorrow night — its final week this season with two midweeks scheduled — against USC Upstate at Fluor Field with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m.



