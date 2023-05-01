The former Gamecock is coming home.

Shane Beamer moved quickly to fill the opening on his coaching staff, hiring former South Carolina defensive tackle Travian Robertson as the team's new defensive line coach according to multiple reports. The move comes just three days after Jimmy Lindsey, who held the position for the first two seasons of the Beamer era, accepted the job as LSU's defensive line coach.

Robertson played at South Carolina from 2007-2011 under Steve Spurrier, a member of the team that won the first SEC East title in program history in 2010. He had 67 tackles, 34 tackles for loss a dozen sacks over his final two seasons, helping him earn a seventh-round draft selection from the Atlanta Falcons.

After spending time with three different NFL franchises wente into coaching in 2017, starting with the Georgia State Panthers as a graduate assistant. A one season pit stop at Division II Albany State followed by three more seasons with Georgia State before taking the same position at Tulane.

The Green Wave went 12-2 and won the Cotton Bowl in his lone season on the coaching staff under Willie Fritz, with the team finishing No. 9 in the final AP Poll. With defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Sterling Lucas still on staff, Robertson will primarily be working with the interior defensive linemen, a group which will have to replace NFL draft pick Zacch Pickens next season.

Robertson is the third new assistant coach on Beamer's staff this season, joining new offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley and new offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains.

