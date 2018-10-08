GamecockCentral.com

But looking at Lock’s numbers over the last two seasons against the Gamecocks, especially the numbers from the red zone and the Gamecocks might want to see Lock on the roster next year.

Muschamp raved about how Lock, a senior destined for the NFL, could make all the throws necessary to win and is thankful he won’t have to game plan for him again.

After South Carolina’s dramatic win Saturday, Will Muschamp breathed a sigh of relief. Not because of the team’s win but because that was the last time he’d have to face Drew Lock.

“Thank goodness he’s a senior. This guy can make every throw. It’s ridiculous some of the balls he’s throwing out there,” Muschamp said. “This guy can flick it. he’s going to make a bunch of money. I’m glad he’s a senior, I can tell you that. But we pride ourselves on playing in the red zone.”

Lock would complete less than 50 percent of his passes against South Carolina Saturday for 204 yards and not throw a touchdown pass while chucking two picks.

Over the last two seasons against the Gamecocks he’s averaging just 6.6 yards per attempt and has a 1-to-4 touchdown to interception ratio.

But his numbers in the red zone Saturday get worse than that. The Tigers were in the red zone eight times and Lock didn’t complete a pass, going 0-for-8 inside the 20-yard line.

His only positive play was a 10-yard rush that set up a touchdown but limiting him to no completions was huge in turning the tide of the game late, Muschamp said.

“His pass zones condense down there,” he said. “You have to be good in the red zone. I knew in the first half when we held them to field goals we could turn this thing in the second half.”

In total, Missouri scored on six of those eight red zone trips but managed just three touchdowns. The other three scores were field goals, which means the Tigers left 12 points on the board, more than enough to be the difference in the game.

The key to that kind of success was the defensive line, which struggled to stop the run outside of the red zone but buckled down for the most part when backed into their own territory.

“I feel like we created a new line of scrimmage in the red zone. We call that expensive territory,” Keir Thomas said. “We get stingy down there. We did a good job of creating a line of scrimmage. That made them bounce the ball out a lot, which they didn’t want to do.”

This is nothing new for the Gamecocks (3-2, 2-2 SEC), who made their money last season performing well defensively in their own end.

They’ve continued that this year, coming into Saturday’s game second in the SEC in red zone defense behind only Alabama and hope that a performance like the one against Missouri can continue to build their confidence.

“It gives us a lot of confidence. We always knew we had a good defense but to actually prove it against a good offense and good quarterback it’s just a good confidence booster.”

