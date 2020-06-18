Just a little over a week since landing an offer from South Carolina, Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe three-star ATH O'Mega Blake has a commitment date set.

The 6-foot-2, 188-pound Blake plans to announce his final three this Saturday before announcing his decision on Monday, June 22, he said in a Tweet Thursday afternoon.

"It means a lot," Blake told Gamecock Central when he landed the South Carolina offer. "It's in-state, close to home, I like it there. Great coaching staff, awesome atmosphere, I like the 'Sandstorm'. I love it."

Blake, whose scholarship list has swelled into the 30s in total, has offers to play both offense (receiver) and defense (defensive back) at the next level. South Carolina seems to have him on the board as an athlete.

Blake has played quarterback, wide receiver, and defensive back in high school and also plays on the basketball team.