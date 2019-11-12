South Carolina football's all-time leading receiver Bryan Edwards is still dealing with a sprained knee he suffered against Appalachian State, but said Tuesday that he was able to participate in practice earlier today.

“It’s good. I’m taking it day by day," Edwards said. "I’m just trying to get back right, back to 100 percent, to where I’m not feeling any pain.

"I’m just trying to take it day by day, see how it feels the next morning and go from there.”

Head coach Will Muschamp said during his Tuesday press conference that he expects both Edwards and fellow receiver Shi Smith to play Saturday against Texas A&M.

Edwards suffered the injury in the first half of Saturday's loss to App State but was able to return to action for the second half.

Wide receiver OrTre Smith, running back Tavien Feaster and running back A.J. Turner are all between "questionable" and "out" this week against the Aggies, Muschamp said.