SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The news is now official: South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp confirmed Monday that quarterback Jake Bentley will miss an extended period of time and freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski will start this Saturday again Charleston Southern.

"Jake Bentley has a mid-foot sprain, which is commonly referred to as a Lisfranc; he will be out for an extended period of time," Muschamp said. "He is still under medical evaluation. I'll know more the latter part of the week exactly whether he needs surgery. If he needs surgery, it's going to be season-ending injury. If not, it's 6-8 weeks, but again I don't want to comment much further than that right now, because I don't know a lot more than that, until we get another evaluation."

"Hurt for Jake, senior year, given a lot to this program," Muschamp continued. "Outstanding young man. Exactly how you want someone to represent the University of South Carolina. Just hurt for him during this time."

Bentley suffered the injury during the final play against North Carolina this past Saturday. The senior completed 16 of 30 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions in the 24-20 loss.

"I believe it was on the last play of the game," Muschamp said. "He was on the new side there at the middle of the field and slipped and generally the Lisfranc comes from someone landing on you or the turf and he slipped on the side there. That's when it was hurt and he told (head trainer) Clint (Haggard) he was sore after the game was over. Clint came into my office at about 10:30 or 11 in the morning (Sunday) and said, 'I think there's going to be an issue with Jake here,' so we got an MRI, didn't really get the results back until Sunday night and that's when we realized there was an issue."

In other injury news, Muschamp says he expects to know more about wide receivers OrTre Smith and Randrecous Davis on Wednesday, but both guys are expected to play Saturday after working out with the medical staff on the field on Tuesday.

Defensive end Aaron Sterling has a little swelling on the knee that he had surgery on, but should play Saturday. Sterling didn't practice Tuesday, but should practice Wednesday, according to Muschamp.

Bentley has played in 33 career games at South Carolina, completing 626 of 1,002 passes for 7,527 yards and 55 touchdowns with 33 interceptions.

Saturday's home opener kicks off at noon at Williams-Brice Stadium on the SEC Network.