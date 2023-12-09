Call it an escape, but it got the job done.

South Carolina men's basketball survived a tight finish at East Carolina, closing out the game on a 9-2 run to steal a 68-62 win at Minges Coliseum and split their two true road games in non-conference play.

Ta'Lon Cooper hit a free throw to put South Caroilna (8-1) up 64-62 with 18.7 seconds to go, and Stephen Clark contested a game-tying shot attempt at the other end well. Cooper ended up with the ball in his hands off the miss, hit two more free throws to ice the game and then Zachary Davis added a steal and two more for good measure to sink East Carolina (6-4).

It was a lead only created thanks to one of the team's stars stepping up, though.

Trailing 60-59 with under 90 seconds to go. B.J. Mack hit the biggest shot of his afternoon which finished with 13 points. The Wofford transfer struggled inside for large portions of the game and played down the stretch with four fouls, but he buried a clutch 3-pointer at the top of the key to give the Gamecocks the lead. After Bobby Pettiford tied the game with a driving layup at the other end, Mack drew a foul off an inbounds to earn two free throws. He split the pair

South Carolina dictated terms for most of the first half, leading by as many as 11 points without playing its best offensive half. The Gamecocks only scored 35 points in the opening 20 minutes, and soht just 6-of-17 from beyond the arc, but did manage to take advantage of the available open looks. Myles Stute scored 10 points in the first half including two 3-pointers, and B.J. Mack had eight by the break.

But in a very similar manner to Wednesday's Clemosn defeat, East Carolina got aggressive in the second half and it paid off. A more concerted effort to get the ball to the basket helped the home team erase the lead, and fouls mounted both ways. After all five of Clemson's starters scored in double-figures on Wednesday, four of East Carolina's five matched the feat led by RJ Felton with 15 points.

The teams traded blows through most of the second half, with nine ties and 10 lead changes. But Meechie Johnson got hot in crunch time, turning a quiet first half into a joint team-high 15 point performance, most crucially when he hit a game-tying 3-pointer heading into the final media timeout.

South Carolina will have the week off for final exams before returning to Colonial Life Arena for a four-game homestand to close out non-conference play, starting Saturday against Charleston Southern.

