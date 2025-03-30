South Carolina men's basketball adds Treysen Eaglestaff in portal

Two days, two portal commits.

Lamont Paris continued his push to rebuild South Carolina men's basketball's roster, this time adding a highly efficient mid-major scorer.

The Gamecocks officially added former North Dakota guard Treysen Eaglestaff, a 6-foot-6 rising senior who was one of the best scorers in the transfer portal. Eaglestaff averaged 18.9 points per game last season and scored double-digits in all but two games.

Eaglestaff put the nation on notice in a game against Alabama last season when he dropped 40 points on the Crimson Tide, shooting 15-of-30 from the floor in the game. He also ripped off a 51-point performance in the Summit League tournament against South Dakota State, making eight 3-pointers and shooting 18-of-28 overall.

For the season he shot 41.6 percent from the floor and 35.9 from 3-point range, averaging 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game with it.

The guard was 46th nationally in scoring in the 2024-25 season, and has one year of eligibility remaining.

*******************************************************************************************

Looking to continue the conversation? Join us on the insider's forum to talk all things South Carolina men's basketball