AUBURN, Ala. — The toughest environment in men’s college basketball lived up to the hype.

No. 13 Auburn won its 13th home game in as many outings against No. 11 South Carolina, turning the highly-anticipated showdown into a laugher well before halftime in a 101-61 shellacking.

Auburn (20-5, 9-3 SEC) is now 43-2 at home over the last three seasons, and pulled into a tie with South Carolina (21-4, 9-3 SEC) as both teams reached the two-thirds mark of the conference schedule. It was South Carolina’s first defeat in nearly a month, snapping a seven-game winning streak dating back to the Jan. 16 loss against Georgia.

The Gamecocks found a little bit of positive momentum with a 9-4 lead in the early minutes, but soon learned what every single other opponent to enter the gates of Neville Arena this season has.

Things sputter very, very quickly.

"At some point the snowballs turned into really big snowballs," Lamont Paris said. "They played really well. I think [Auburn head coach] Bruce [Pearl] would probably tell you they played really well.

An 18-3 Auburn run rocketed Pearl's team into a double-digit lead, a familiar setting for the Tigers. Auburn has now won all 13 of its home games this season by double-digits, with an average margin of 22.1 points.

Forward Jaylin Williams found his shot with 16 points in the first half on 6-of-7 shooting with four made 3-pointers, and scored 23 in the game to knock South Carolina down for the count. On the whole it was a blistering shooting performance from the home side before halftime, knocking down 15 of their final 19 shots from the floor before the break. They were going in from beyond the arc, they were dropping inside and just about everywhere in between.

"At one point when a team plays like that," Paris said. "As a player you're trying to get out of the half, in the first half. Halftime can't get there quick enough."

Paris even busted his 1-3-1 zone back out at one point to try to turn the faucet off, but it was no use. This was Auburn’s night from the tip.

Forward Johni Broome added 21 points to the Tigers’ unstoppable front line with a career-high four 3-point makesand the team shot 12-of-20 (60 percent) from 3-point range with just six turnovers in a nearly flawless offensive performance. Depth showed up for a team which regularly goes 11 players deep, resulting in a 39-1 advantage in bench scoring on a night where Jacobi Wright, Myles Stute and Josh Gray all struggled heavily at both ends of the floor.

Collin Murray-Boyles continued his hot stretch with 19 points and Meechie Johnson’s 22 points marked his highest-scoring night since the Mississippi State game on Jan. 6, but it was leaps and bounds short of what South Carolina needed to stay afloat.

"It was just one of those days," Johnson said. "They hit a lot of tough shots. As a center [Broome] to go 4-for-5 from 3 is pretty tough, but again kudos to them on their shooting ability today. We've just got to really go in the lab and clean up."

The Gamecocks will be back in action at home for a 3:30 p.m. tip against LSU on Saturday, the final game before their bye week.

