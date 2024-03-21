PITTSBURGH — That’s a wrap.

It had to end eventually for South Carolina men’s basketball, and the greatest turnaround eason in program history reached a disappointing conclusion with an 87-73 loss to Oregon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The lack of words did all the talking, really. As the second half wore on and the difficult truths of the situation set in. This season, the leap from 11-21 last year to now a final record of 26-8, one which took the program back into national relevance and the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years, met a bitter conclusion. An Oregon (24-11) bench jumping and dancing after every positive moment presented a stark contrast to the dejection down the baseline, as a quiet group of Gamecocks saw the time tick away.

Oregon entered as one of the hottest teams in the field, but really it was about one hot player. Jermaine Couisnard, the former Gamecock guard, took over the afternoon with 40 points. He set Oregon’s program record for points in an NCAA Tournament game, slicing and dicing his way through every defense South Carolina threw at him. He spent his afternoon at PPG Paints arena alternating between gliding into the lane at will and popping loose on the perimeter with five 3-pointers, each one more crushing than the last.

"We looked at a couple things," Lamont Paris said about trying to defend Couisnard. "We went zone for a couple of possessions just to try to slow down the ball screen a little bit. And then they got an and-1 off of a floater on that. And then out of our double team, they reversed it out of our double team, split the double team and kicked one more for a three. Our energy wasn't quite as good in that so we ended up staying man to man, but he was aggressive and he had a good game."

He opened up his magic just when his team needed it most, right after South Carolina took its largest lead of the game at 20-14 thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers from Jacobi Wright and Meechie Johnson. Couisnard answered with a triple of his own and hit a layup just 31 seconds later to make it a personal 5-0 run. He had seven more points in the first half while Oregon’s matchup zone completely stymied the Gamecocks, holding them without a field goal for almost the entire final 8:22 of the first half.

And “almost” only reaches the lexicon because Ta’Lon Cooper knocked down what might go down as the shot of the tournament in spite of the result, a roughly 65-foot missile right at the first half buzzer off the glass and in which snapped the shooting drought and actually pulled the Gamecocks within five points at the break.

This was not their day, though. It was Couisnard’s, and he had the answer every time. Even as South Carolina’s offense started to kick into higher gear in the second half hitting five of six shots from the floor at one point, the faucet kept flowing at the other end. When Couisnard was not doing the damage it was N’Faly Dante inside. The 6-foot-11 center pounded out 23 points on 7-of-9 shooting and created foul trouble which tripped up any chances of a comeback.

"He's a good player," Johnson said. "[He] made some tough shots, especially over good defense, contested defense. Like I said, he made some good shots. He's a good player. You try to contain him as much as we could. He's a strong driver, but he shot the ball well today."

Slow and steady has been the blueprint for the Gamecocks this season, but it is cold comfort when you need a quick comeback. The Oregon lead never dropped below 10, Couisnard stuck a couple more late daggers, and it all ended here.

Even with the offensive uptick, the hole was just too deep and the clock too short for any kind of comeback. The season of surprises and miracles did not have either in March, just the disappointment of the journey ending.

"It'll set in here in a couple of days probably what we -- what they really did," Paris concluded. "I didn't do a whole bunch, but they did a lot of things this year. So, yeah, that'll set in here over the next couple of days, but it's hard to think about that as much right now when you're really just worried more about your guys and how they're feeling."

