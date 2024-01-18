On top of South Carolina men's basketball's 74-69 home loss to Georgia on Tuesday night, it now has an injury to deal with. Starting forward Myles Stute went down midway through the second half with a shoulder injury and did not return to action. Lamont Paris did not offer any concrete update post-game beyond the plan for a Wednesday MRI, but the program released its own update.

Per an official release, Stute will be out 2-3 weeks with a left shoulder strain. The Gamecocks will travel to Arkansas, host Kentucky and Missouri and then travel to Tennessee and Georgia before returning home to face Ole Miss over the next three calendar weeks.

Stute has started all 17 games for the Gamecocks in the 2023-24 season after transferring in from Vanderbilt with an average of 9.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. His 3-point shooting has been a lifeline for the team all season, most notably when he went 5-of-6 from beyond the arc in a two-point win over Virginia Tech and 3-of-5 in a dramatic SEC-opening win over Mississippi State. He knocked down at least three 3-pointers in four games this season and scored in double-figures 11 times.

South Carolina will be back in action Saturday at Arkansas in a 1 p.m. ET tip-off on SEC Network.

