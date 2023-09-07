South Carolina men's basketball knows its SEC slate for year two of the Lamont Paris era, starting at home on Jan. 6 against another team with a second-year head coach, the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

January will also feature a two-game road trip immedietely after the first home game, with trips to Alabama on Jan. 9 and Missouri on Jan. 13 opening the road portion of the slate.

Missouri will be a home-and-home with the return trip to Colonial Life Arena coming on Jan. 27, and the schedule will also feature two more games against the Georgia Bulldogs, who the Gamecocks beat at home and took to overtime on the road last season. South Carolina will host Georgia on Jan. 16 and travel to Athens on Feb. 3.

Other home-and-home series will be Tennessee on Jan. 30 and Mar. 6, Ole Miss on Feb. 6 and Feb. 24 and finally the conference schedule will bookend with a return trip to Mississippi State in the regular season finale on Mar. 9.

The marquee home game of the schedule will be Kentucky's trip to Columbia, the lone visit from the Wildcats after South Carolina stunned John Calipari's team at Rupp Arena last season. Kentucky will be in town on Jan. 23, a rare big home game in January. Before even hitting the halfway point of conference play, the Gamecocks will play four road games against 2023 NCAA Tournament teams with the aforementioned trips to Alabama and Missouri joined by road games at Arkansas and Tennessee.

The SEC Tournament is scheduled for Mar. 13-17 in Nashville, and the Gamecocks will open their regular season schedule at home on Nov. 6 against USC Upstate.

