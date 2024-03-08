The regular season title is gone, but the permutations are not. South Carolina men’s basketball will close its regular season Saturday at Mississippi State in a 2:30 p.m. tip-off, the final game before next week’s SEC Tournament in Nashville. Tennessee clinched the No. 1 seed with its Wednesday win in Columbia, but seeds two through six are all up for grabs between the Gamecocks, Kentucky, Alabama, Auburn and Florida. Kentucky travels to Tennessee to meet the regular season champs, while Florida travels to lowly Vanderbilt, Alabama hosts Arkansas and Auburn will get Georgia at home. At this exact moment South Carolina is in the No. 5 seed by virtue of being on the low end of the totem pole in a four-way tie for second. The crucial cut line comes between fourth and fifth, with the top four seeds earning a double-bye in Nashville and seeds five through 10 only getting a one-day head start. In a wild situation, there are scenarios where South Carolina can win and not get the double-bye, or ones where it can lose and still get one with plenty of possibilities in between. Here is everything that can happen on Saturday.

What Does A Win Mean?

If South Carolina wins it will at least confirm it can finish no lower than fifth, and then the wheels would start spinning on trying to sneak into the top four. Right now the central issue for the Gamecocks is the 1-2 record against Kentucky, Alabama and Auburn creating the four-way tiebreaker scenario South Carolina ends up at the bottom of the heap of. One way or another it would need the ties to break. If even one of Kentucky, Alabama or Auburn loses coupled with a South Carolina win, the Gamecocks would be safely in a top-four position. If two of the three lose they would be in the top three, and if South Carolina won plus all three of those other foes fell, the Gamecocks would head to Nashville with the No. 2 seed in tow. If South Carolina finishes in a tie with Kentucky the Gamecocks would be ahead, but a tie with either Alabama or Auburn would leave them behind. There is of course still the one scenario where the Gamecocks can do their job and get no help, with all three teams above them winning. This would be the toughest pill to swallow, meaning that even with a win they would finish fifth and have to play Thursday in Nashville.

What About A Loss?

This is the tricky part, and almost where South Carolina’s game is not even the most important one on the docket for top-four purposes. Because the Gamecocks lose a tiebreaker with Alabama or Auburn involved but not Kentucky, the key game of the day is in Knoxville. Even if the Gamecocks lose at Mississippi State, Kentucky also losing would still leave South Carolina finishing fourth-place in the league provided that one of Alabama or Auburn won. If all four teams lost, South Carolina would find itself right back in the same predicament of a four-way tie, but if the Wildcats lose in Knoxville it would almost certainly be enough to vault South Carolina into top-four positioning.

Best Case Scenario

The No. 2 seed is still in play. Any scenario for it requires South Carolina to win in Starkville, and then get some help. If this happens coupled with one of Alabama or Auburn losing it would bring the Gamecocks into the No. 2 spot, unless one of them lost and Tennessee won, creating a two-way tie for No. 2 between South Carolina and either Alabama or Auburn, both scenarios dropping the Gamecocks to No. 3.

Worst Case Scenario

If the Gamecocks lose in Starkville, Alabama and Auburn both lose plus Kentucky and Florida both win, South Carolina would end up all the way at the bottom of a four-way tie for third place. It would require the Crimson Tide and Tigers to both lose at home to two of the bottom four teams in the conference, but it still technically exists.