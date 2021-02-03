South Carolina National Signing Day Central
The second National Signing Day for the 2021 class is finally here as one of the strangest recruiting cycles in the history of college football finally comes to a close.
After signing nine prospects during the early signing period and then adding seven players via transfer, the Gamecocks aren't expected to add many new prospects to the commit list today, though there are a few we're still heavily tracking.
First of all, two verbal commits - Marion (S.C.) three-star DL T.J. Sanders and New Orleans (La.) Rummel three-star LB Kolbe Fields - will put pen to paper and officially become Gamecocks.
With four prospects from the 2020 class counting towards the 2021 haul, the Gamecocks have just three remaining scholarships left for this cycle and we're tracking three uncommitted prospects today.
Scroll on down for more info on everything you need to know for South Carolnia's National Signing Day...
Signing times and uncommitted prospects we're watching on NSD
11 a.m. - Mobile (Ala.) Baker three-star CB LaDareyen Craig announces his decision at NSD ceremony at Baker High. Craig holds offers from South Carolina, Mississippi State, Oregon State and Southern Miss.
11 a.m. - Marion (S.C.) three-star DL T.J. Sanders, a verbal commit since the summer, signs with South Carolina at Marion High.
1 p.m. - Orleans (La.) Rummel three-star LB Kolbe Fields, who committed to South Carolina last month, signs with the Gamecocks at ABX Performance.
1 p.m. - Dodge City (Kan.) Community College four-star linebacker Tavareon "Bam" Martin-Scott announces his commitment among finalists South Carolina, Mississippi State and West Virginia.
2:30 p.m. - Montgomery (Ala.) Carver three-star DB Juwon Gaston announces between finalists Auburn and South Carolina. The Rivals Futurecast points 100 percent towards Auburn.
4 p.m. - South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer addresses the media during the Gamecocks' annual National Signing Day Press conference.
South Carolina 2021 commit list
TRANSFERS
WR Ahmarean Brown - 12/31/20 (via Georgia Tech)
DB David Spaulding - 1/7/20 (via Georgia Southern)
LB Debo Williams 1/7/20 (via Delaware)
DE/LB Jordan Strachan - 1/13/20 (via Georgia State)
DT Keem Green - 1/15/20 (via Nebraska)
QB Jason Brown - 1/27/20 (via St. Francis (Pa.))
WR E.J. Jenkins - 1/27/20 (via St. Francis (Pa.))
HIGH SCHOOL AND JUCO COMMITS