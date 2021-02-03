The second National Signing Day for the 2021 class is finally here as one of the strangest recruiting cycles in the history of college football finally comes to a close.

After signing nine prospects during the early signing period and then adding seven players via transfer, the Gamecocks aren't expected to add many new prospects to the commit list today, though there are a few we're still heavily tracking.

First of all, two verbal commits - Marion (S.C.) three-star DL T.J. Sanders and New Orleans (La.) Rummel three-star LB Kolbe Fields - will put pen to paper and officially become Gamecocks.

With four prospects from the 2020 class counting towards the 2021 haul, the Gamecocks have just three remaining scholarships left for this cycle and we're tracking three uncommitted prospects today.

Scroll on down for more info on everything you need to know for South Carolnia's National Signing Day...

