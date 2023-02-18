Game two of South Carolina’s baseball season followed almost the exact same script as game one.

Like Friday, the Gamecocks fell behind 1-0 early against visiting Umass-Lowell on Saturday afternoon.

And like Saturday, the offense responded with 17 unanswered runs to put the game away immediately.

South Carolina scored in each of the first five innings to win 17-1 and clinch the series. Once again shortstop Braylen Wimmer came up with a big day, following on his 5-for-5 day yesterday with a career-high tying five RBIs. Four of those came on one swing, a towering fourth inning grand slam out into the left field bullpen.

But long before his slam that made it 13-1 South Carolina (2-0), the offense flexed its muscles against UMass-Lowell (0-2) starting pitcher Brian Foley.

Or more accurately, it showed its patience.

The Gamecocks drew eight walks in the game, starting out with Carson Hornung leading off the first inning. Just yesterday head coach Mark Kingston praised Hornung’s plate discipline as a reason he is hitting lead-off, and it popped up again. He advanced to third on singles by Caleb Denny and Cole Messina, and then a two-run base hit by Talmadge LeCroy plated two runs and quickly turned a 1-0 deficit around.

Hornung drew another walk with nobody out to help kick start a second inning rally, and Denny picked up the hammer blow with a three-run home run out to right field. The Oral Roberts transfer became the second member of Kingston’s transfer class to homer in the first two games of the season, and that shot busted the game open at 5-1. Fellow transfer Will McGillis made it 6-1 with an RBI single later in the frame, and he also hit his third home run of the young season later in the day.

The transfer home run club opened its doors to a third member in the fifth inning when Gavin Casas crashed the party with his own three-run home run out to right field. That one made it 16-1, and McGillis made it 17-1 just seconds later by going back-to-back.

On the mound Noah Hall showed why he is so highly regarded around the country. He allowed two hits to the first three batters of the game on a single and a double, but did not surrender a hit the rest of his afternoon. After Umass-Lowell’s Gerry Siracusa hit an RBI double to center, Hall retired the next 10 batters he faced on just 41 pitches. He was completely in control, sitting at 93 MPH on his fastball but ramping up as high as 95 MPH when he needed to while mixing in his devastating changeup and slider.

South Carolina’s bullpen followed on from its stellar work on Friday. Three relievers combined to allow only one hit in five shutout innings in the series opener, and this time four relievers turned the trick. Freshman Trey Wheeler made his collegiate debut and immediately got out of a jam by inducing a pair of groundouts to end the sixth. Two-way player Chris Veach took a turn on the mound after playing left field yesterday with a perfect seventh inning, and Jackson Phipps followed it up by striking out two batters in a quick eighth.

Brett Thomas cleaned up the ninth inning to make it a day with nine strikeouts, one walk and just two total hits allowed for South Carolina pitchers.

The Gamecocks will go for the sweep on Sunday afternoon in a 1:30 p.m. first pitch.