South Carolina opens Paul Mainieri era with 5-3 win over Sacred Heart

For one day, all is right in South Carolina baseball’s world.

A 5-3 win over Sacred Heart did not answer any of the existential questions regarding this season, provide a solution to every problem or even come without its share of stressful moments. Paul Mainieri admitted his team was not fully out of first gear yet.

But for one day and one day only, does it matter? Opening Day is about hope, and this one had even more than usual.

“We’re not in mid-season form yet,” Mainieri said. “When you play in that first game there’s always going to be jitters. I don’t care, I’ve done 40 years and there’s always going to be hitters. We didn’t swing the bats as great as I think we will going forward, but we did enough offensively to scratch a few runs across.”

This was all of the usual optimistic vibes associated with any Opening Day in the air, plus the extra juice of it being the first game of the Mainieri era and the presence of former players and program legends dotted throughout Founders Park, all back in town ahead of tomorrow’s ceremony dedicating the field to Ray Tanner. New Athletics Director Jeremiah Donati threw out the ceremonial first pitch, and the sun even peaked its head out — albeit on a chilly day — in time for first pitch.

It was far from a vintage performance, but it never needed to be in game one of a 56 game season. This was something of a palate cleanser from 2024, a feel-good afternoon on the first step of a long journey.

Ethan Petry crushed a home run, last year’s beleaguered defense played an error-free game, the bullpen held its nerve in a tight game and the offense had two clutch hits late to push South Carolina (1-0) over the top.

“I told the team I very much expect this to be a one-run game,” Mainieri said. “And what we did in the first five, six innings doesn’t matter. What we do in the last three innings of the game is what’s going to decide this game. So when they came back and tied the game, there was no panic among the team.”

Dylan Eskew took the ball for his first career Opening Day start, and the sixth-year senior answered the bell. He only went five innings, but set the tone with a career-high nine strikeouts and only allowed one run on three hits.

He spent most of the day carving up the Sacred Heart (0-1) lineup, save one inning. Two singles and two hit batters leading off the third scored a run and loaded the bases with nobody out, an opportunity for the Pioneers to put up a crooked number and throw a wrench in the Opening Day plans.

But Eskew stepped up in his toughest spot of the day, inducing a popout to short and striking out the next two batters to hold the damage at one run. One batter later, Petry led off the bottom half of the frame with his 45th career home run.

“I just thought the kid pitched his heart out,” Mainieri said about Eskew. He was magnificent, he pitched out of that jam, and I have all the confidence in the world in the guys in that bullpen.”

Petry’s blast was the only power surge of an afternoon where South Carolina’s offense struggled in spots, but it found just enough small ball to get over the finish line. Lead-off singles by newcomers Nathan Hall and KJ Scobey in the first two innings led to both eventually scoring on wild pitches, staking the home team to an early lead it held until the sixth inning.

But Sacred Heart stayed in the game behind an effective outing from starter Joey Trombley with just three runs allowed in five innings, and took advantage in the sixth inning when Gamecock reliever Tyler Pitzer struggled. The sophomore walked three batters and only recorded one out, eventually giving way to fellow sophomore Parker Marlatt with the bases loaded in a 3-2 game.

Marlatt picked up right where he left off in his strong finish to 2024. He did allow a tough look run on an infield single, but stranded the bases loaded to end the sixth then fired two more electric innings with five total strikeouts to carry the game to closer Brendan Sweeney.

“I knew we needed two outs,” Marlatt said. “We gave up one there with a really weak ground ball, but I just got the job done.”

In the meantime, his offense delivered. Blake Jackson’s one-out walk in the seventh turned into an RBI chance after he stole second and advanced to third on a groundout, setting up Ohio State transfer Henry Kaczmar with the key at-bat of the game.

Kaczmar singled up the middle, scoring Jackson and giving the Gamecocks the lead. Nolan Nawrocki tacked on an insurance run with an RBI single in the eighth, and Sweeney — the JUCO transfer — christened his Gamecock debut with a perfect ninth inning on six pitches.

“I was just trying to keep it simple,” Kaczmar said. “He [Sacred Heart pitcher Lou Stallone] threw that first one in the dirt, so I kind of got a good understanding of what he had. He threw another one a little more over the plate, and I was able to get the job done.”

Marlatt said the phrase, Kaczmar echoed it.

Job done.

Far from perfect, but nobody was expecting it to be. After last season, a clean performance and a win was more than enough with 55 games to go.

