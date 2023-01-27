South Carolina is off to one heck of a start to the 2024 class. After landing 4-star QB Dante Reno this summer, the Gamecocks have strung together three-straight 4-star commitments in just under a week after the announcement today of Rivals250 LB Wendell Gregory's pledge to South Carolina. Gregory has excellent size at 6'4" 220 lbs, and the former WR has elite athleticism for the position. Gregory also runs track for his Marietta, GA-based Walton High School.

Gregory chose South Carolina over offers from nearly every major program in the country, including USC, Tennessee, Auburn, Arkansas, Michigan, Nebraska, and many more. Ultimately it would seem the decision came down to the family-like atmosphere Gregory has felt through the process at South Carolina, telling Rivals' Ryan Wright a few weeks ago, "I have talked to all the coaches there on offense and defense. One of my close friends from Walton is there, Cason Henry, he’s an offensive lineman. They have a real bond there. I was there for a bowl practice and watched film. They are best friends there."

Gregory silently committed to South Carolina back on 12/17, when Shane Beamer tweeted a 2024 #WelcomeHome, but the Gamecocks continued to pursue him all the way to the finish line, with Coach Beamer visiting Walton last week on Jan. 19th.

The commitment comes on Gregory's birthday, and Gamecock fans should be celebrating with the #11 ranked LB in the 2024 class for years to come.

