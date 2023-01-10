The Gamecocks, like most teams in the SEC, have had a hard time going into Rupp Arena and coming out with a win vs. Kentucky. Kentucky had won 28 straight games at home prior to tonight. KenPom gave the Gamecocks just a 7% chance to pull off this upset. In fact, South Carolina came into this game just 2-29 historically in Lexington and 0-8 against John Callipari at Rupp Arena, but none of that seemed to matter in this one. The Gamecocks opened up the game with a 13-2 run, and though Kentucky responded, the Gamecocks still did enough to go into the half with a 42-32 lead. Led by Meechie Johnson who started the game 4-5 from 3, and made several from Steph Curry range, the Gamecocks looked like an entirely different team than the one who got blown out at home vs. Tennessee just 3 days ago. In fact, the 42 points South Carolina scored in the first half of this one was not only the highest scoring 1st half of the season for the Gamecocks, but it also matched the full-game total vs. the Vols last Saturday. The crux of this game came in the final moments. After keeping Kentucky at a comfortable distance through most of the game, the Wildcats made a late 10-0 run in the final minutes, but Jacobi Wright made two FTs in the final minute and then got a steal with :21 seconds remaining to put the game on ice. Not without some drama though, when Meechie Johnson converted the Gamecocks' 15th turnover of the night right after and gave Kentucky one more opportunity, but they weren't able to convert.

By The Numbers

- The three-point % difference has to be the #1 storyline in this one. The Gamecocks made 11-20 3 pointers for an incredible 55% 3 point percentage, meanwhile the Wildcats made just 3-10 from behind the arc. That was clearly the difference in this one. - South Carolina went on the road and outrebounded Kentucky on their home floor 32 to 28. Paris opted to go with Josh Gray over Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk as the starter in this one and though Gray only had 3 rebounds himself, he certainly made his presence felt on defense. - The Gamecocks nearly gave this one away. Meechie Johnson committed a late turnover that gave Kentucky a shot down just 3, but the Gamecocks withstood the storm. That said, South Carolina can't commit 15 turnovers on the road in the SEC and expect to win consistently.



Meechie On Fire

For the most part this season, the Gamecocks have gone the way that Meechie Johnson goes. Obviously, there are other important factors and players, but generally, if Meechie is being aggressive and knocking down shots, the offense gives the team a chance. Johnson wasted no time getting going in this one, starting 4-5 from 3-point land and leading all scorers with 16 1st half points. He kept things going in the second with another 10 points and finished with an impressive 26 points total, leading all scorers. He won't knock down all those super long threes on a nightly basis, but the offense has to come from somewhere, and his aggressive mentality, which then often bleeds into him driving the lane and opening up shots for others, was on full display in this one.

G.G. Bounces Back

G.G. Jackson didn't have the most fun outing of his young career last Saturday vs. Tennessee when the Vols held him to zero points and his frustrated response got the would-be high school senior benched by Coach Lamont Paris. Jackson badly needed a bounce-back game tonight and he got one. Finishing the game with 16 points and a perfect 2-2 on three, Jackson was integral as the second offensive option for the Gamecocks throughout this game. Perhaps his biggest shot of the night came with right around 4 minutes remaining when his contested 3-pointer over Lance Ware put the Gamecocks up by 11 with a limited clock, allowing the Gamecocks just enough breathing room down the stretch to survive Kentucky's late 10-0 run before Jacobi Wright made two FTs and forced a turnover to put the game on ice.

Tshiebwe Gets His

While this was a huge win for the Gamecocks as they continue to grow and search for an identity under their first-year head coach, a tip of the cap is due to Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe. Coming off one of his own worst games in a loss vs. Alabama, Tshiebwe did everything he could to carry the Wildcats across the finish line in this one. By halftime, he already nearly had a double-double, with 12 points and 8 rebounds, and he quickly passed the double-digit rebound mark in the 2nd half. Tshiebwe finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds and he and Antonio Reeves nearly brought Kentucky back despite struggles from most of the rest of their starting lineup. This isn't nearly the best Kentucky team that John Callipari has had, but anytime you can win a road SEC game, let alone in a place you've only got two wins in program history. South Carolina fans should enjoy this high point in a season that's sure to have plenty more ups and downs as we continue through SEC play.

What's Next?