In the battle of the Gamecocks, South Carolina prevailed after weeks of struggle and injury in a messy and chaotic fashion. The game was nothing short of unpleasant and unfundamental on South Carolina’s part. Despite the +15.5 odds in USC's favor, JSU put up a tougher fight than South Carolina expected.





Senior Tonka Hemingway quickly got USC on the board early in the game with a two-yard touchdown. Jacksonville State responded with a touchdown of their own a couple of drives later to tie the game early on, setting the tone for what became a back-and-forth matchup.





Both defenses struggled throughout the game with the score reflecting a close evenly matched game. It was a bit of a rough journey for the second USC touchdown but Spencer Rattler was able to sneak it up the middle for six points as South Carolina took the lead again.





Jacksonville State’s much smaller defense put up quite the challenge for South Carolina and after the first quarter, and Head Coach Shane Beamer didn't have many good things to say about his own team's defensive effort early.





"We don't look very good fundamentally...missed tackles and out of position," Beamer said at the 1st quarter break.





Even when things went well, it was through fits and starts. South Carolina struggled to safely find the end zone against JSU. Two touchdowns were ruled no good, one in the first quarter by Joshua Simon and one late in the second by Xavier Legette. A Jacksonville State touchdown shortly followed every South Carolina touchdown, and USC was never able to build more than a 7 point lead until the final 2 minutes of the ball game.





One of South Carolina’s many struggles was with fundamental basics throughout the day. Penalties like face mask calls and unsportsmanlike conduct set USC back multiple times. Many fans left the game with the mentality of "a win is a win" but the game was mayhem.





Late in the third quarter, Jacksonville State took the lead for the first and only time of the game. Through the second half, South Carolina continued to keep fans on the edge of their seats despite any plausible odds.





Despite all the ways that perhaps things did not go perfectly, Spencer Rattler and Xavier Legette stole the show today, leading USC’s offense to a victory. Legette had 9 catches for 217 yards and two touchdowns as he continues to prove himself very valuable to South Carolina. Rattler ended the day with 379 passing yards and 70% completion percentage.





Stone Blanton ended the game with an interception and took it to the house for an 88-yard touchdown to seal the victory for USC. This play was what USC needed to end the day on a good note, and keep whatever thin hopes they might have of a bowl berth alive.





After 4 quarters of messy football, South Carolina prevailed as the victorious Gamecocks in a game too close for comfort for many fans.



