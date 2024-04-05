CLEVELAND — Halftime changed everything, but not in the usual way.

With 1:39 left in the first half of South Carolina women’s basketball’s eventual 78-59 win over NC State in the Final Four, superstar Kamilla Cardoso took a hard fall and limped off the court. She already had 16 points, by far the biggest matchup mismatch on the floor.

But with the Wolfpack only down one and her status questionable, they were right in it.

Then she emerged from the locker room healthy, and South Carolina never slowed down. The Gamecocks ripped off a blistering 29-6 third quarter advantage, ending the frame on a 17-1 run to completely knock the Wolfpack into their off-season and set up a National Championship Game match-up against Iowa or UConn at 3 p.m. Sunday.

South Carolina (37-0) got a completely dominant post performance to take out NC State, not just from Cardoso. Although the Brazilian forward did score 22 points and haul in 11 rebounds, setting things up for her teammate Ashlyn Watkins to do even more damage.

Watkins did not play a minute in the Final Four last year, watching and learning behind the upperclassmen South Carolina had in the post. This time in her first action on the biggest stage, she put new meaning to the word active. She was all over the court at every opportunity, banging and crashing down low offensively and gobbling up rebounds from every angle a basketball could carom.

Make it 20 rebounds in all, the most ever by a South Carolina player in the Final Four and just five away from tying the most ever by any player in a Final Four game.

Once the post floodgates opened after halftime everything did, too. The Gamecocks only hit two 3-pointers in the first half, but the forced focus down low for NC State created more space outside for shots. Te-Hina Paopao stepped into one on the second possession of the second half, Tessa Johnson made her mark on the Final Four with one and Raven Johnson, with memories of Iowa’s sagging off in Dallas last year fresh in her bead, buried two in the second half.

The pace completely blitzed North Carolina State, running a spirited first half effort off the floor and confirming South Carolina’s destination in the game everyone had circled since day one of practice.

Sunday, Apr. 7. National Championship Game.

Just 40 minutes away from perfection.

They will go the distance, stretching this magical season as far as it can possibly go.

