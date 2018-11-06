The Gamecocks added their fifth win Saturday with a 48-44 win over Ole Miss, which means with should-be wins over UT Chattanooga and Akron remaining South Carolina's looking at some new bowl destinations this season.

With a fifth win already, that means the Gamecocks (5-3, 4-3 SEC) are likely get to at least seven wins with the potential for eight or nine in the regular season if they can upset Florida or Clemson on the road.

That got the Gamecocks out of the Birmingham and Shreveport Independence bowls more than likely and, this week, three bowls are the most likely destinations.

The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl seems the most likely with the Gamecocks being a quick drive south to Jacksonville for the game on New Year's Eve.

South Carolina is extremely coveted by the Gator Bowl with representatives having seen the Gamecocks play multiple times already this year, most recently last week in Oxford against the Rebels.

Memphis for the Liberty Bowl is another realistic option if the Gamecocks stay at the six or seven-win mark.

The Gamecocks could also play in same tier of bowl game at the Belk Bowl in Charlotte, but that may not be as realistic an option since South Carolina opens next season against North Carolina in the same stadium.

South Carolina has four more games left this season with a road game at Florida (noon, ESPN) up next.

Full list of bowl projections

Sporting News: Academy Sports and Outdoors Texas Bowl vs. Texas Tech (Dec. 27)

CBS: Liberty Bowl vs. Baylor (Dec. 31)

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Liberty Bowl vs. Oklahoma State (Dec. 31)

ESPN (Mitch Sherman): TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. Purdue (Dec. 31)

Sports Illustrated: Belk Bowl vs. Duke (Dec. 29)

Saturday Down South: Belk Bowl vs. Virginia Tech (Dec. 29)

SB Nation: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. Purdue (Dec. 31)