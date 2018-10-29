GamecockCentral.com

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

South Carolina will have to wait a few more days to know when it will kick off two weekends from now in Gainesville.

The six day option on the Gamecocks' Nov. 10 game against Florida was used, which means South Carolina won't know what time it'll kick off after this weekend's slate of games.

The Gamecocks could kick off at noon, 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, SEC Network or CBS.

The six-day option is also being used on five other games that week.

The last two games in the series were a noon game with the Gamecocks (4-3, 3-3 SEC) beating a Gators team in flux 28-20 last year at Williams-Brice.

The last time the two teams met at Florida, the Gators won 20-7.

South Carolina's coming off a three-point win over Tennessee Saturday and will travel to Ole Miss for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff before traveling to The Swamp.

Florida, which most recently lost to Georgia, hosts Missouri this week.