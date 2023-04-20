A national television audience saw everything South Carolina baseball is about right now.

Plate discipline. Grit. Frontline starting pitching. The freshman sensation. And a sellout crowd of 8,242 fans shaking Founders Park in only the latest night of South Carolina’s season-long revival.

The No. 6 Gamecocks thumped No. 3 Florida 13-3, winning on the run-rule after Cole Messina hit a walk-off two-run double in the seventh inning. It was a 3-3 game in the bottom of the sixth, but South Carolina (32-6, 11-4 SEC) erupted for ten runs over the final two innings in its loudest — literally — win of the season to date.

“Identity, that’s the perfect word for it,” Mark Kingston said. “We’re one of the top power teams in the country, we take our walks, we grind pitchers down, we try to get pitchers out as early as possible.”

Heading into play Thursday night, South Carolina baseball was fifth in the country and second in the SEC in walks, drawing 235 bases on balls in the first 37 games of the season. It has been a season-long approach for hitting coach Monte Lee and his lineup, trying to wear out pitchers and beat up bullpens.

In one night — one inning, really — South Carolina overwhelmed Florida (31-8, 11-5 SEC) with it.

It all started after Michael Braswell doubled with two outs and nobody on base against Brandon Sproat, the 103rd and final pitch of the night from No. 3 Florida’s ace. Sproat allowed just four hits in 5 ⅔ very strong innings, but he had to give way to his bullpen.

And one pitch, one take, one at-bat at a time, No. 6 South Carolina imposed its will with five consecutive walks.

“That inning was about as impressive an inning as I’ve seen,” Kingston said. “For a team that preaches discipline and swinging at the right pitches, I just thought we did a tremendous job. That whole inning was with two outs and two strikes it felt like, and we just kept grinding and grinding and grinding. The bottom of the order gave us a lift, like we told them they would need to.”

Team-leader in walks Carson Hornung drew one against reliever Philip Abner. Evan Stone took one to load the bases, which summoned Will Tippett to the plate. The struggling true freshman was pressed into action after infield injuries to Will McGillis and Talmadge LeCroy, and found himself thrust into the biggest spot of the night with just a .150 batting average on the season.

Tippett got ahead 2-1 in the count. He swung through a pitch for 2-2. He took one upstairs to make it 3-2. And then with a sellout crowd coming alive, he drew ball four to give South Carolina the lead.

Five pitches later, another full count. Another raucous moment for the crowd. Another bases loaded walk, this one from Dylan Brewer. Braylen Wimmer did the same to make it 6-3.

And finally Ethan Petry delivered the big blow of the inning, a two-run single off Nick Ficarrotta to make it 8-3 and complete a five-run inning. It was Petry’s second huge hit of the night after he delivered a towering 420-foot home run off Sproat in the first inning.

“If we can just step up and do what we can to provide for the team, nights like this happen,” Braswell said when asked about the bottom of the lineup’s production. “It’s not often that the No. 3 team in the country gets run-ruled. That just shows our potential when everyone is coming together, everyone does their job and we all buy into the same approach and the same team mentality.”



