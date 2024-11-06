Advertisement

in other news

South Carolina women's basketball survives scare, beats Michigan 68-62

South Carolina women's basketball survives scare, beats Michigan 68-62

South Carolina survived a scare on opening night.

 • Alan Cole
MBB: Gamecocks Fall In Opener vs. North Florida

MBB: Gamecocks Fall In Opener vs. North Florida

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The kick off to Lamont Paris' 3rd season at South Carolina hit an early stumbling block.

 • Caleb Alexander
Gamecocks Pick Up 2026 Commitment From ATH Peyton Dyer

Gamecocks Pick Up 2026 Commitment From ATH Peyton Dyer

South Carolina has it's first announced commitment following a big recruiting weekend. 

 • Caleb Alexander
South Carolina Basketball Opening Night Live Thread

South Carolina Basketball Opening Night Live Thread

Live updates on both basketball games tonight.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Alan Cole
Behind the box score: Texas A&M

Behind the box score: Texas A&M

A second look at South Carolina's success on the ground against Texas A&M.

Premium content
 • Alan Cole

in other news

South Carolina women's basketball survives scare, beats Michigan 68-62

South Carolina women's basketball survives scare, beats Michigan 68-62

South Carolina survived a scare on opening night.

 • Alan Cole
MBB: Gamecocks Fall In Opener vs. North Florida

MBB: Gamecocks Fall In Opener vs. North Florida

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The kick off to Lamont Paris' 3rd season at South Carolina hit an early stumbling block.

 • Caleb Alexander
Gamecocks Pick Up 2026 Commitment From ATH Peyton Dyer

Gamecocks Pick Up 2026 Commitment From ATH Peyton Dyer

South Carolina has it's first announced commitment following a big recruiting weekend. 

 • Caleb Alexander
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 6, 2024
South Carolina's offensive line experiencing benefits of continuity
Alan Cole  •  GamecockScoop
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Alan__Cole
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
South Carolina
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement