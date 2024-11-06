Advertisement
in other news
South Carolina women's basketball survives scare, beats Michigan 68-62
South Carolina survived a scare on opening night.
• Alan Cole
MBB: Gamecocks Fall In Opener vs. North Florida
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The kick off to Lamont Paris' 3rd season at South Carolina hit an early stumbling block.
• Caleb Alexander
Gamecocks Pick Up 2026 Commitment From ATH Peyton Dyer
South Carolina has it's first announced commitment following a big recruiting weekend.
• Caleb Alexander
South Carolina Basketball Opening Night Live Thread
Live updates on both basketball games tonight.
• Alan Cole
Behind the box score: Texas A&M
A second look at South Carolina's success on the ground against Texas A&M.
• Alan Cole
in other news
South Carolina women's basketball survives scare, beats Michigan 68-62
South Carolina survived a scare on opening night.
• Alan Cole
MBB: Gamecocks Fall In Opener vs. North Florida
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The kick off to Lamont Paris' 3rd season at South Carolina hit an early stumbling block.
• Caleb Alexander
Gamecocks Pick Up 2026 Commitment From ATH Peyton Dyer
South Carolina has it's first announced commitment following a big recruiting weekend.
• Caleb Alexander
South Carolina's offensive line experiencing benefits of continuity
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
South Carolina
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- WR
- WR
- WDE
- S
- SDE
- OLB
- WR
- RB
- WR
- PRO
Advertisement
Advertisement