South Carolina safety enters the transfer portal

South Carolina redshirt freshman safety Jonathan Gipson has entered the famed transfer portal, according to the SEC Network's Cole Cubelic, and will transfer from the football team.

Gipson, a former three-star prospect from Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Ga., played in two games as a freshman last season, making eight tackles and a pass breakup.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder missed time this spring after having a procedure on his knee to clean up an old high school injury.

Safety Jonathan Gipson played in two games last season as a true freshman. (Chris Gillespie/GamecockCentral.com)
{{ article.author_name }}